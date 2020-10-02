Meet the Rams: Halle Sanchez, Softball

Halle Sanchez

Sport: Softball

Position: INF/OF

What person has had the biggest impact on you as a softball player?

Avery Tallman. She started my interest and encouraged me to play.

What has been your favorite softball memory?

Going to state. The energy of the team was so fun to be around. It was unforgettable.

What are your plans after graduation?

I want to attend RSU.

What advice would you give an incoming freshman about playing softball in high school?

Don’t think, just have fun and play. When the coaches get on you after an error, don’t get down on yourself.

How did you spend your time during quarantine?

Working with calves and being outside a lot.

Who is your favorite person to follow on social media?

I don’t know.