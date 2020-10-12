Meet the Rams: Grace Evans, cross country

Grace Evans, cross country

What person has had the biggest impact on you as a cross country runner?

My friends and former teammates, Grace and Ruby. They made the hard days easy and the easy days fun.

What has been your favorite cross country memory?

Forest Park.

What are your plans after graduation?

Attend college at OSU.

What advice would you give to an incoming freshman about joining cross country?

Don’t encourage the boys’ antics; it only gets worse and crazier.

How did you spend your time during quarantine?

Running, biking and spending time with the team and working.

Who is your favorite person to follow on social media?

Matthew McConaughey. He is an inspiration and funny guy.

Where is one place you would like to visit?