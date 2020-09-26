Meet the Rams: Grace Adcock

Grace Adcock

Sport: Softball

Position: First Base

What person has had the biggest impact on you as a softball player?

Coach Wilson. He’s challenged me as an athlete and helped improve my skills on the field. He is also the only coach that can chew me out and lift me up all in the same breath.

What was your favorite softball memory?

My sophomore year, summer ball team played in a midnight tournament. Our first game was at 8 p.m. and our last game at 10 a.m. the next day. It was so much fun! We were all incredibly hyper from too many energy drinks and a little delirious.

What are your plans after graduation? Go to college to pursue a degree in forensic psychology.

What advice would you give to an incoming freshman about playing high school softball?

Don’t break a light in the locker room. How did you spend your quarantine?

Watching movies with my family.