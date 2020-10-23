Meet the Rams: Giovanni Reinwand, cross country

Giovanni Reinwand, cross country

What person has had the biggest impact on you as a cross country runner?

Blake Johnson. He showed me how to overcome adversity.

What has been your favorite cross country memory?

Watching the team at state.

What are your plans after graduation?

Moving, selling and renovating mobile homes in south Louisiana.

What advice would you give to an incoming freshman about joining cross country?

Work hard and don’t run like a wimp.

How did you spend your time during quarantine?

Working, running and going on morning bike rides.

Who is your favorite person to follow on social media?

Salad Snake: Learning about electricity goblins.

Where is one place you would like to visit?

Gumba’s Pizza in Denver.