Meet the Rams: Giovanni Reinwand, cross country

Giovanni Reinwand, cross country
What person has had the biggest impact on you as a cross country runner?
Blake Johnson. He showed me how to overcome adversity.
What has been your favorite cross country memory?
Watching the team at state.
What are your plans after graduation?
Moving, selling and renovating mobile homes in south Louisiana.
What advice would you give to an incoming freshman about joining cross country?
Work hard and don’t run like a wimp.
How did you spend your time during quarantine?
Working, running and going on morning bike rides.
Who is your favorite person to follow on social media?
Salad Snake: Learning about electricity goblins.
Where is one place you would like to visit?
Gumba’s Pizza in Denver.
What is something most people do not know about you?
I backed into Caden Cardoza in the IHOP parking lot.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!