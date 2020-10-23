 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meet the Rams: Giovanni Reinwand, cross country

Meet the Rams: Giovanni Reinwand, cross country

{{featured_button_text}}
Giovanni Reinwand

Giovanni Reinwand

 

Giovanni Reinwand, cross country

What person has had the biggest impact on you as a cross country runner?

Blake Johnson. He showed me how to overcome adversity.

What has been your favorite cross country memory?

Watching the team at state.

What are your plans after graduation?

Moving, selling and renovating mobile homes in south Louisiana.

What advice would you give to an incoming freshman about joining cross country?

Work hard and don’t run like a wimp.

How did you spend your time during quarantine?

Working, running and going on morning bike rides.

Who is your favorite person to follow on social media?

Salad Snake: Learning about electricity goblins.

Where is one place you would like to visit?

Gumba’s Pizza in Denver.

What is something most people do not know about you?

I backed into Caden Cardoza in the IHOP parking lot.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News