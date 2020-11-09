 Skip to main content
Meet the Rams: Drew Henkaline, cross country

What person has had the biggest impact on you as a cross country runner?

Logan Wahnee, he pushed me every day in some way or another.

What has been your favorite cross country memory?

Forest Park, XC meet in St. Louis.

What are your plans after graduation?

Attend college to get a business degree.

What advice would you give to an incoming freshman about joining cross country?

Don’t take it for granted, and show up even if you don’t want to.

How did you spend your time during quarantine?

Working, eating, painting, running and sleeping.

Who is your favorite person to follow on social media?

Kaden Hicks’ fan page because it’s wholesome content.

Where is one place you would like to visit?

Goomas Pizza Diner in Denver.

What is something most people do not know about you?

I had to get stitches from an intense pillow pollo game.

