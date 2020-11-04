Meet the Rams: Carsen Knoedler, cross country

Carsen Knoedler

Cross country

What person has had the biggest impact on you as a cross country runner? Logan Wahnee, he’s funny.

What has been your favorite cross country memory?

Bus rides to the meet.

What are your plans after graduation?

None.

What advice would you give to an incoming freshman about joining cross country?

Run hard and don’t quit.

How did you spend your time during quarantine?

Bike rides and video games.

Who is your favorite person to follow on social media?

TigerFangzFrankie, he’s the best dancer on TikTok.

Where is one place you would like to visit?

Goomas Pizza Diner in Denver.

What is something most people do not know about you?

Logan Wahnee.