Meet the Rams: Cameron Jenkins, cross country

What person has had the biggest impact on you as a cross country runner?

Kaden Hicks. He showed me how to stay disciplined, and the hard work it takes to success in the sport.

What has been your favorite cross country memory?

Winning the HOKA Time Trial and PRing by over a minute.

What are your plans after graduation?

I hope to continue running in college, if possible.

What advice would you give to an incoming freshman about joining cross country?

To focus on getting better every day, rather than just going through the motions. You’ll be happy you did.

How did you spend your time during quarantine?

I really started taking the sport seriously and started training harder than I ever have.

Who is your favorite person to follow on social media?

My favorite person on Instagram is Craig Engels.

Where is one place you would like to visit?

Boulder, Colorado. I’d like to see what it’s like to train at a higher elevation.

What is something most people do not know about you?

I always eat a triple Whataburger, large fries and two cinnamon rolls before every race.

