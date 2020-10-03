Meet the Rams: Avery Tallman, Softball

Avery Tallman

Sport: Softball

Position: Pitcher/first base

What person has had the biggest impact on you as a softball player?

My mom. She has pushed me to be the best I can be and made everything I do possible.

What has been your favorite softball memory?

Playing in the state tournament my junior year.

What are your plans after graduation?

Continue my athletic/academics at Missouri Southern State University.

What advice would you give to an incoming freshman about playing softball in high school?

Don’t take a single second for granted. Everything can be gone in a minute.

How did you spend your time during quarantine?

Working out, watching Netflix or spending time with family.

Who is your favorite person to follow on social media?