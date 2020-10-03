Meet the Rams: Avery Tallman, Softball

Avery Tallman
Sport: Softball
Position: Pitcher/first base
What person has had the biggest impact on you as a softball player?
My mom. She has pushed me to be the best I can be and made everything I do possible.
What has been your favorite softball memory?
Playing in the state tournament my junior year.
What are your plans after graduation?
Continue my athletic/academics at Missouri Southern State University.
What advice would you give to an incoming freshman about playing softball in high school?
Don’t take a single second for granted. Everything can be gone in a minute.
How did you spend your time during quarantine?
Working out, watching Netflix or spending time with family.
Who is your favorite person to follow on social media?
Halle Hance because she is awesome.
Where is one place you would like to visit?
Greece. It looks beautiful.
What is something most people do not know about you?
I’ve never had Chipotle.
