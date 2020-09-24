 Skip to main content
Meet the Rams: Alex Clutter

Meet the Rams: Alex Clutter

alex clutter

Alex Clutter

Alex Cluttter

Sport: Softball

Position: Right Field

What person has had the biggest impact on you as a softball player? My grandma! She was my biggest supporter and did everything for me.

What has been your favorite softball memory?

Seeing Jaiden Balthrop graduate.

What advice would you give to an incoming freshman about playing high school softball?

Play with heart and don’t forget the buckets.

How did you spend your time quarantine?

Working cause I’m an essential worker.

Who is your favorite person to follow on social media?

Brooke Myers cause she is so beautiful.

Where is one place you would like to visit? Norway cause it’s so pretty.

What is something most people do not know about you?

I was a cheerleader for a while.

