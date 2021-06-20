Meet the finalists for All-World boys golfer of the year

Finalists for 2021 All-World Boys Golfer of the Year are invited to the fifth All-World Awards, presented by Bill Knight Automotive. The banquet is June 29 at Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Broken Arrow. For more information or to buy tickets, visit AllWorldAwards.com/tickets.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Will Hennessee

Bishop Kelley, Fr.

Had moments of brilliance in his first varsity season, capped by a second-place finish in the 5A state individual race while leading Comets to the team title. Won the regional crown by six shots at Pryor Creek and carded a 3-under, two-round total of 139 at Meadowbrook to win the 5A State Preview by a staggering 14 shots, Started the second round with four straight birdies. Also won the Pryor Invitational, was second in the Skiatook Invitational at Mohawk Park and had a season-low 68 for a second-place finish to Bixby’s Dylan Teeter in the Coweta Invitational at Indian Springs.

Will Sides

Cascia Hall, Jr.