Meet the finalists for All-World boys golfer of the year
Meet the finalists for All-World boys golfer of the year

  Updated
Seats are limited. Visit allworldawards.com for tickets to this year's event, presented by Bill Knight Automotive

Finalists for 2021 All-World Boys Golfer of the Year are invited to the fifth All-World Awards, presented by Bill Knight Automotive. The banquet is June 29 at Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Broken Arrow. For more information or to buy tickets, visit AllWorldAwards.com/tickets.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Will Hennessee

Bishop Kelley, Fr.

Had moments of brilliance in his first varsity season, capped by a second-place finish in the 5A state individual race while leading Comets to the team title. Won the regional crown by six shots at Pryor Creek and carded a 3-under, two-round total of 139 at Meadowbrook to win the 5A State Preview by a staggering 14 shots, Started the second round with four straight birdies. Also won the Pryor Invitational, was second in the Skiatook Invitational at Mohawk Park and had a season-low 68 for a second-place finish to Bixby’s Dylan Teeter in the Coweta Invitational at Indian Springs.

Will Sides

Cascia Hall, Jr.

Finished second by a shot for the 4A individual crown and led the Commandos to the team title. Won the regional by 10 shots at Miami’s Peoria Ridge course and went 68-68-72 (8-under) in the state tournament at Blanchard’s Winter Creek Golf Club. Was second in the prestigious Jimmie Austin tournament in Norman, as well as the Bishop Kelley Invitational at LaFortune, and was fourth in the Owasso Invitational at Indian Springs. Had a 70.3 stroke average. A 2020 Rolex second-team All-American, was third in the AJGA Junior championships in Florida last fall. Committed to SMU.

Ben Stoller

Owasso, Jr.

Won the Class 6A state individual crown, capping a second great season. Tied for seventh in the 2019 state meet as a freshman, leading Rams to the team title, and was an All-World first-team selection. At Forest Ridge last month, shot back-to-back rounds of 2-under 70 to lead the 6A field and was declared the champion when rain washed out the final day. Also won the East/West Preview at Forest Ridge, was third in the Frontier Conference and finished eighth or higher in 10 of the Rams’ 11 tournaments, with a 71.5 stroke average. Committed to Kansas State University.

Co-Coaches of the Year

Shawn Lawhorn, Bishop Kelley

Lawhorn said his fourth Kelley golf champs were easy to coach “because they were all so good.” Will Hennessee, Matt Barlow and Max McGinty were second, fourth and tied for 11th in the Class 5A state tournament and two others finished in the top 20. A 1980 graduate of Miami (Oklahoma) High School, Lawhorn attended the University of Tulsa law school and practiced law for 12 years before changing professions. He was a Jenks football assistant early in the Allan Trimble era and logged 12 years as Kelley’s defensive coordinator. This is his 21st year of coaching. His other golf titles were in 2012, ’13 and ’17.

Brian Rahilly, Cascia Hall

A 1983 Muskogee High graduate and former University of Tulsa basketball player, Rahilly has coached Cascia Hall athletes for a quarter century and watched three daughters (Jaime, Morgan, Jordan) graduate from the school. “It’s humbling to go to work every day with people you respect so highly. “It’s not a job but a family,” he said. Will Sides, Jake Dukes and Jack Gero led the Commandos to their ninth state golf title overall and fourth under Rahilly. He also coached basketball for 22 seasons, won a state title in 2009 and retired in 2018 with the most basketball coaching wins (324) in school history.

FIRST TEAM ALL-WORLD

Mesa Falleur, Jr., Muskogee

Will Hennessee, Fr., Bishop Kelley

Will Sides, Jr., Cascia Hall

Ben Stoller, Jr., Owasso

Dylan Teeter, Sr., Bixby

SECOND TEAM ALL-WORLD

Tyler Collier, Jr., Broken Arrow

Bren Dunlap, Jr., Oktaha

Mason Hill, Sr., Victory Christian

Drew Mabrey, Jr., Holland Hall

Jamen Parsons, Sr., Jenks

HONORABLE MENTION

Bartlesville: Tanner John, Evan Lauritsen

Beggs: Braden Williams

Bishop Kelley: Matt Barlow, Max McGinty, David Bryan, Owen Beecraft

Bixby: Zak Hernandez, Brennan Boles, Nick Friedrichsen, Parker Friedrichsen

Broken Arrow: Kaden Armstrong, Alex Bloxham, Hunter Stanley, Hayes Gutierrez

Bristow: Cooper Shields, Jackson Lupp

Cascia Hall: Jake Dukes, Jack Gero, JJ Peters, Will Albers

Claremore: Christian Gotcher

Collinsville: Weston Nevue, Jake Bays, Levi Craig

Cushing: Kolby Legg, Jordan Butler

Coweta: Christian Fankhauser

Davenport: Fisher Reed

Edison: Anthony Manipella

Glenpool: Brandon Aikens, Brian Aikens, Mason Trent

Henryetta: James Brison

Holland Hall: Cannon Riley, John McKee, Ayden Korn, Holt Heldebrand

Inola: Carson Stookey, Ty Maple, Luke Gregoli, Tucker Ford

Keys Park Hill: Isaac Latta, Reed Trimble, Evan Harkreader

Jenks: Sam Morris, Buddy Wehrli, Cale Vanbrunt, Cody Fifer

Lincoln Christian: Titan Stone, Cooper Lancaster, Cale Branstetter, Dylan McMurray, Jake Wilson

Metro Christian: Wesley Burns, Tannen Reed,

Muskogee: Logan Ridley

Nowata: Maddox Bullen, Spencer Bullen, Mark Price

Oologah: Toufue Vue, Josh Garrison, Jacob Mader

Owasso: Braden Lang, John DeJarnett, Caden Cannon

Pawnee: Trent Hixon, Kyler Thompson

Perkins-Tryon: Daniel Littlefield, Gunnar Thrash, Trey Myers

Pryor: Evan Weaver

Regent Prep: Grant Benjamin

Rejoice Christian: Max Coulter

Sequoyah Claremore: Talon Funk

Stillwater: Bennett Baldwin, Grant Gudgel, Tripp Schuessler, Noah Bratton, John Blake

Stroud: Brice Wolf

Tahlequah: Brett Bolin, Jack Vance

Union: Jeremy Tandoy, Jesse Tandoy

Victory Christian: Mason Hill, Maddox Hill

PREVIOUS WINNERS

Players of the Year

2019: Davis Woodliff, Bishop Kelley

2018: Matthew Braley, Cascia Hall

2017: Carson Griggs, Sand Springs

2016: Matthew Braley, Cascia Hall

2015: Justin Moore, Broken Arrow

2014: Casey Paul, Owasso

2013: Brendon Jelley, Jenks

2012: Jackson Hess, Okmulgee

2011: Colton Staggs, Jenks, and Charlie Saxon, Cascia Hall

2010: Charlie Saxon, Cascia Hall

2009: Karsten Majors, Bixby

2008: Stephen Carney, Union

2007: Mark Johnson, Jenks

2006: Draegen Majors, Bixby

2005: Ty Sanders, Jenks

Coaches of the Year

2019: Corey Burd, Owasso

2018: Kem Morrow, Bixby

2017: Shawn Lawhorn, Bishop Kelley

2016: No award given

2015: Lindsay Jones, Union

2014: Corey Burd, Owasso

2013: Shawn Lawhorn, Bishop Kelley

2012: Shawn Lawhorn, Bishop Kelley

2011: Bo Belcher, Broken Arrow

2010: Je Rude, Bartlesville

2009: Brian Rahilly, Cascia Hall

2008: Brent Wilcoxen, Jenks

2007: Everett Mahaney, Metro Christian

2006: Wade Weller, Cascia Hall

2005: Sparky Grober, Holland Hall

HOW THE TEAM WAS PICKED

Athletes were considered from within the All-World area, represented by a 60-mile radius of downtown Tulsa and also including schools in communities with a population of 5,000 or more within 75 miles of Tulsa. World sports writer Mike Brown made the final selections after consulting with coaches.

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

