Mason Willingham, defense key Owasso's 13-7 win at Edmond Santa Fe

EDMOND — In Mason Willingham’s words, “a dub’s a dub.”

“It was an all right victory. … We got the job done. It wasn’t pretty at times,” Owasso’s senior quarterback said. “With the rain, it was a good night, so I’m thankful for that.”

Willingham completed 16-of-17 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score as the Rams crashed Edmond Santa Fe’s senior night with a 13-7 victory in the rain, clinching a playoff berth in the process.

“It’s not easy to come into a program that has had the kind of success Santa Fe has. This was a tough night for us, but we found a way,” Owasso coach Bill Blankenship said.

Owasso (5-4, 4-2) recovered the opening kickoff by its own Chase Everett at the 22 but fumbled the ball away two plays later. The Wolves (0-9, 0-6) advanced to the 42 before stalling on downs. The Wolves elected to punt, but a high snap led to turnover-on-downs at their own 5-yard line.

Owasso made quick work of the drive as Willingham snuck into the end zone from 4 yards away. Everett’s point-after-try put Owasso up 7-0 with just under six minutes left in the first quarter.

Neither team had luck advancing the ball downfield for more than two quarters after Willingham’s score. Owasso drove to the Santa Fe 18-yard line late in the first half before surrendering its second fumble of the game.

“We were knocking on the door offensively and let turnovers get to us in the first half,” Blankenship said.

“Turnovers were definitely the reason why we almost lost that game. We have to limit those turnovers,” Willingham said.

On Owasso’s second possession of the second half, Willingham played catch with Anthony Hills, at one point connecting with the senior receiver on three consecutive hitch routes as the Rams drove down the field.

Sophomore slot Tariek Johnson took a 23-yard screen pass into the Santa Fe red zone. Willingham hit Drew Hogan on a slant route in the end zone to take a two-score lead.

Wolves returner Maliki Davis appeared to take the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown, but an unsportsmanlike penalty pushed Santa Fe’s offense back to its own 43.

Three plays later, the Wolves faced a fourth-and-11. Santa Fe sophomore quarterback Malikai Miller looked downfield for a target, found none and tucked the ball to pick up the first down.

Later in the drive, the Rams again forced fourth down with inches to go on the 6-yard line. Santa Fe turned to tailback Isaiah Fields, who got just what the Wolves needed and nothing more. Miller connected with sophomore back Tommy Hand to score Santa Fe’s first touchdown, and with 8:31 remaining the Wolves trailed 13-7.

“When you looked at (Santa Fe), this is a team that has done that with everybody all year. The only team that got away from them was Union last week, and this is a team that can play well at home,” Blankenship said. “They were playing for a lot of pride. I think they’re really well-coached.”

With a chance to take the lead on its next possession, the Wolves set up to march downfield, but the Rams defense held strong. Owasso forced a Santa Fe punt and picked up the first downs it needed to kneel out the clock for the playoff-clinching win.

“The very last drive was the key, obviously, to get the first down and to keep the ball,” Blankenship said. “But defense is what got us there. They played extremely well the whole game. … I just love the toughness that this team is showing.

Hills led all receivers with 10 catches for 127 yards.

Owasso closes the regular season Friday, Nov. 4, at home against Norman.

OWASSO 13, EDMOND SANTA FE 7

Owasso 7 0 6 0 — 13

Santa Fe 0 0 0 7 — 7

OW — Mason Willingham 4 run (Chase Everett kick)

OW — Drew Hogan 6 pass from Willingham (kick missed)

SF — Tommy Hand 3 pass from Malikai Miller (Kale Purvis kick)

First Downs — OW 13, SF 13; Rushes-Yards — OW 33-102, SF 44-59; Comp-Att-Int — OW 16-17-0, SF 4-10-0; Passing Yards — OW 173, SF 33; Fum-Lost — OW 3-2, SF 2-0; Penalty Yards — OW 8-85, SF 6-50; Total Yards — OW 275, SF 92; Punts-Avg — OW 3-34.0, SF 5-37.0.