Lady Rams' soccer season ends with 6A quarterfinal loss to Union

“I don’t think we played a very good soccer game tonight,” Bowers said. “When you play a good team like Union, you’ve got to play and I feel very disappointed in the way we played. Way too many turnovers. Don’t take anything away from Union, they have a lot of special kids, it’s just disappointing. You move on and learn from that.”

Malham snapped a scoreless tie when she scored on a penalty kick with 16:49 remaining in the opening half. After getting pulled down in the box by Owasso defender Amilia Sinor, she stepped to the dot and drilled a shot low to the right side past diving goalkeeper Kimora Tisdale.

“I thought up until the PK (we did pretty well),” Bowers said. “The PK was our mistake. It was the correct call, but our mistake and when you play good teams, they make you pay. We just seemed like we were running uphill. Just very disappointing.”

Union had two good scoring chances in the first six-plus minutes of the second half, but Tisdale made nice saves on Peyton Bartmess’ 10-yard shot 2:10 in and then again on Malham’s corner kick with 6:05 elapsed.