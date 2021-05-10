Lady Rams' soccer season ends with 6A quarterfinal loss to Union

TULSA -- Yes, a chance to move on to the Class 6A soccer state semifinals was on the line, but for Union, another motivating factor on Friday was payback.
Owasso’s girls had beaten Union 3-2 in penalty kicks back on March 9, and Union was hoping to get another shot at them in the playoffs.
That chance came Friday night and Makenzie Malham scored two goals to lead Union to a 2-0 victory in the quarterfinals at the Union Soccer Complex.
“It’s obviously very exciting (to advance) and we were just so ready for this game, because last time, we ended up losing in PKs, so everybody was ready to play,” said Malham, who now leads Union with 16 goals this season. “The whole time, we had talked about it, we wanted to play them because we wanted revenge.”
Union (10-3) won its ninth consecutive game, a span in which they’ve allowed just four goals, and will face Edmond North on Tuesday. Edmond North defeated Mustang 3-2 in overtime Friday.
“I think us coming together as a team and settling the play and getting our composure was a very big deal this game,” Union coach Jami Rozell said.
It was a disappointing way to end the season for Owasso (9-3), which had won nine of its previous 10 outings, particularly because coach Sam Bowers felt his team didn’t play very well.
“I don’t think we played a very good soccer game tonight,” Bowers said. “When you play a good team like Union, you’ve got to play and I feel very disappointed in the way we played. Way too many turnovers. Don’t take anything away from Union, they have a lot of special kids, it’s just disappointing. You move on and learn from that.”
Malham snapped a scoreless tie when she scored on a penalty kick with 16:49 remaining in the opening half. After getting pulled down in the box by Owasso defender Amilia Sinor, she stepped to the dot and drilled a shot low to the right side past diving goalkeeper Kimora Tisdale.
“I thought up until the PK (we did pretty well),” Bowers said. “The PK was our mistake. It was the correct call, but our mistake and when you play good teams, they make you pay. We just seemed like we were running uphill. Just very disappointing.”
Union had two good scoring chances in the first six-plus minutes of the second half, but Tisdale made nice saves on Peyton Bartmess’ 10-yard shot 2:10 in and then again on Malham’s corner kick with 6:05 elapsed.
Malham then gave Union some breathing room when she received a short pass near midfield from Holli Meyer, then dribbled her way into the box on the rush before firing a low shot from 15 yards out that beat Tisdale just inside the right post, with 23:00 remaining.
“They had a lot of chances after we scored the first one, so to put that second one away really helped,” Malham said.
“Obviously an impact player and she draws a lot of attention,” Rozell said of Malham. “She occupies some defenders as well and that helps settle the play. She’s a playmaker, a big player for us.”
Owasso had three more shots on goal after that, but none that were too threatening. Union goalkeeper Stephenie Pereff made 10 saves for the shutout.