Lady Rams finish fourth in the Class 6A state golf

Brianna Maddux led the way for Owasso's fourth-place finish in the Class 6A state girls golf championship at Oklahoma City's Lincoln Park West Golf Course on Thursday.

Jenks won with a 36-hole team score of 630 -- 24 shots ahead of runner-up Edmond North. Edmond North was third at 659, followed by Owasso at 687 and Bartlesville at 702.

Maddux shot rounds of 82 and 84 for 166. Other 36-hole scores for Owasso were Reagan Plank 85-83—168, Macie Jamison 86-93—179, Jessie Moorman 92-85—177 and Brooklyn Williams 98-90–188.

The second round had a rain delay of 3 1/2 hours.