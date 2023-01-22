Jalen Montonati leads Rams to Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament title in Kansas

Jalen Montonati emerged with MVP honors after leading Owasso to the Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament title during the weekend.

In the championship game, Montonati had 37 points and 10 rebounds as the Rams defeated Overland Park's Blue Valley Northwest 55-47 on Saturday at Pittsburg, Kansas. Blue Valley is ranked No. 2 in Kansas 6A.

"That's the best team we've played this season," Owasso coach Brian Montonati said. "The kids were awesome. The tournament was really good for us. We're back at full strength. We had an unbelievable defensive performance."

Owasso won its fifth in a row and improved to 8-6. The victory capped a 4-0 week.

"For us, it was a big-time win," Brian Montonati said.

Jalen Montonati, a 6-7 freshman, had 70 points and 19 rebounds in the three tournament games.

"Jalen's got it going, he is scoring at all three levels -- on 3s, mid-range, getting to the rim and making his free throws," Brian Montonati said.

Owasso opened the tournament with a 74-28 victory over Wichita West and followed that with a 63-40 win over Pittsburg. Montonati scored 28 against Wichita West and Brandon Mann added 17.

The Rams started the week with a 73-50 victory over Sapulpa on Tuesday as Isaiah McLemore scored 20 points.

Owasso's girls finished third in Edmond Deer Creek's Bruce Gray Invitational after a 44-38 win over Ponca City on Saturday. Owasso's Jayelle Austin and Amarion Tease were named to the all-tournament team. Tease had 20 points in a 55-40 win over Deer Creek on Thursday. Owasso lost 46-42 to Harding Charter in the semifinals Friday. After a 2-2 week, Owasso has an 8-7 record.

Both Owasso teams will visit Muskogee on Tuesday and host Bartlesville on Friday.