Jackson Farrell's pitching masterpiece was the highlight of the Owasso Rams' recent baseball trip to Florida.

Farrell fired a two-hitter with 15 strikeouts in a 2-0 victory over Lakeland in the Rams' opening game at the Dan Giannini Memorial Classic in Lakeland on March 13. Carter Miller was the hitting standout with a home run.

However, that was Owasso's only win during the five-game trip that began with one-run losses to Santa Fe Catholic and Lake Wells. After defeating Lakeland, the Rams lost 11-5 to McKeel on March 14 and 7-2 to Santa Fe Catholic on March 15 as the dropped to 5-5 overall this season.

Owasso returns to action for a doubleheader Monday afternoon at U.S. Grant in Oklahoma City.

The defending Class 6A champion Rams are scheduled to play Thursday through Saturday in the Tiger-Trojan Festival. Owasso's games will all be at Jenks. On Thursday, the Rams will face Deer Creek at 1 p[.m. in a rematch of last year's 6A semifinals. On Friday, Owasso meets Westmoore at 1 p.m. On Saturday, Owasso plays Edmond Santa Fe in a rematch of last year's 6A title game.

Owasso then hosts Putnam North at 6:30 p.m. March 27 in the opener of a home-and-home series that concludes the next night.

Owasso's Bacon selected All-State

Owasso's Braxton Bacon was selected to the Large East wrestling roster for the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State Games. The wrestling competition will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26 at Union.

Bacon was the 6A consolation finals champion at 175 pounds in February.