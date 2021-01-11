HS basketball: Sixth-ranked Owasso boys beat No. 17 BA, 50-46, in overtime thriller

Sixth-ranked Owasso beat No. 17 Broken Arrow 50-46 in an overtime thriller between Class 6A Frontier Conference rivals Saturday night in the boys championship game of the Skiatook Invitational.

The Rams (5-1) are now 7-2 in the last nine seasons in the title games at Skiatook. They used a balanced attack in getting past the Tigers (5-4).

Trenton Ellison and B.J. Armstrong both finished in double figures for Owasso, with 16 and 12 points, respectively. Teammates Kyler Mann and Caden Fry added seven points apiece.

Mann was selected as tournament MVP. Fry and Armstrong were all tournament selections. Jaiell Talley paced Broken Arrow with 16 points and also made the all-tournament team.

The Rams advanced to the finals after a pair of tight victories. They edged Muskogee 46-44 on Thursday and then downed Webster 64-61 Friday on a buzzer-beater. Owasso opened the week with a 68-57 loss at Union last Tuesday.

The Rams came from behind in their first two games in Skiatook and did so again in the final. They trailed 32-26 after three periods, but stormed back to go up 42-41 on a pair of Ellison free throws with one minute left in regulation.