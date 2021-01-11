HS basketball: Owasso girls go winless at Skiatook; Collinsville boys win consolation crown at Lincoln

Owasso girls

It was a tough week for the Owasso Lady Rams. They dropped all four games, beginning with a 57-28 loss at Union on Tuesday.

Owasso then got beat by a combined total of 14 points in three games at the Skiatook Invitational (34-29 to Kelley on Thursday, 38-34 in overtime against Skiatook on Friday, and 67-62 to Guthrie for seventh place on Saturday).

It was particularly frustrating for the Lady Rams (1-8) because they were ahead at halftime in all three of those contests in Skiatook.

Collinsville

Both Collinsville teams went 2-1 at the Lincoln Christian tournament. The Class 5A No. 18 Lady Cards finished runner up, while the 5A No. 17 Cardinals claimed the consolation championship.

The Collinsville girls (4-3) had a pair of one-point victories — 60-59 in overtime against Jay on Thursday and 40-39 over Jenks on Friday — before falling to the host Lady Bulldogs 48-35 in the title game on Saturday.

The Collinsville boys (2-2) dropped their opener Thursday against Wagoner 57-46, but bounced with a 72-46 win over Jay on Friday, and then got past the host Bulldogs 61-52 in overtime on Saturday.

Collinsville's scheduled home games against Claremore on Tuesday were postponed due to COVID-19 issues.