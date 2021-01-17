HS basketball: Collinsville boys push past Oologah in 58-56 hard-fought victory

Jacob Scyrkels and Caden Buoy propelled Class 5A No. 18 Collinsville past Oologah 58-56 in a hard-fought contest Saturday night.

The girls game was not nearly as close as the 5A No. 16 Lady Cardinals cruised 67-33, primarily behind the duo of Abbey Stamper and Carley White.

Scyrkels and Buoy finished with 19 and 14 points, respectively for the Cardinals (4-3). Josh Garrison had a game-high 29 points for the Mustangs (4-3).

"I thought both teams competed well," said Collinsville boys head coach Todd Anderson. "Caden Buoy had a great game tonight. He shot the ball well."

Collinsville built a 48-34 lead midway through the third quarter, but Oologah closed the frame with nine straight points.

Both teams were solid in the final period. The Cardinals eventually found themselves holding a slim 57-54 lead when Scykels went to the foul line for a 1-and-1 with 40 seconds left.

His first shot spun around the rim multiple times before finally dropping. The second free throw attempt was no good.

Garrison eventually converted a jumper in the lane, and the Mustangs called their final timeout with one second remaining. Collinsville, however, was able to get the ball inbounds and run off that final tick.