HS basketball: Collinsville boys push past Oologah in 58-56 hard-fought victory

Jacob Scyrkels and Caden Buoy propelled Class 5A No. 18 Collinsville past Oologah 58-56 in a hard-fought contest Saturday night.
The girls game was not nearly as close as the 5A No. 16 Lady Cardinals cruised 67-33, primarily behind the duo of Abbey Stamper and Carley White.
Scyrkels and Buoy finished with 19 and 14 points, respectively for the Cardinals (4-3). Josh Garrison had a game-high 29 points for the Mustangs (4-3).
"I thought both teams competed well," said Collinsville boys head coach Todd Anderson. "Caden Buoy had a great game tonight. He shot the ball well."
Collinsville built a 48-34 lead midway through the third quarter, but Oologah closed the frame with nine straight points.
Both teams were solid in the final period. The Cardinals eventually found themselves holding a slim 57-54 lead when Scykels went to the foul line for a 1-and-1 with 40 seconds left.
His first shot spun around the rim multiple times before finally dropping. The second free throw attempt was no good.
Garrison eventually converted a jumper in the lane, and the Mustangs called their final timeout with one second remaining. Collinsville, however, was able to get the ball inbounds and run off that final tick.
"I was proud of how our kids battled and were able to focus," said Anderson. "We have a pretty inexperienced group this year. We need to get better at end of game situations, but that comes with experience."
Collinsville 67, Oologah 33 (girls)
Stamper had a game-high 19 points, while White registered a double-double, 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Cardinals (5-5).
Alexis Martin, Lizzy Thomas and Jayden Standerford all finished with seven points apiece for the Lady Mustangs (5-4).
Collinsville never trailed, scoring the first 16 points of the game in the process. Oologah cut an 18-2 deficit after the first quarter to 26-15 at halftime, but the Lady Cards pulled away steadily in the final two frames.
"We are a young team that continues to get better every time out," said Collinsville girls head coach Brad Cantrell. "They were very focused tonight and executed what we asked of them. I thought their effort was tremendous from the tip."
Collinsville had road action at Tahlequah on Tuesday and Coweta on Friday. The boys beat Tahlequah 46-38 and lost to Coweta 84-58.
The Lady Cards dropped both games in different fashions. Tahlequah prevailed in a 52-50 nail biter while Coweta cruised 59-38.