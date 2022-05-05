Hillcats announce addition of Owasso’s Caden Fry for 2022-23 season: ‘We are ecstatic’

Rogers State men’s basketball head coach Justin Barkley announced the addition of Owasso’s Caden Fry to the team for the 2022-2023 season.

“We are ecstatic to add Caden to our basketball family,” Barkley said. “He presents so many characteristics we value here at RSU. His work ethic, toughness and competitive drive will continue to help us in the MIAA. He has a bright future in a Hillcat uniform.”

A 6-7 prep standout from Owasso, Fry was an All-Tulsa World Player of the Year finalist, OSSAA All-State selection, Tulsa World All-State selection and First Team All-Frontier Valley Conference.

Additionally, Fry was the leading scorer in the Tournament of Champions and was named to the All-Tournament Team at the Joe Lawson Invitational. He has also been selected to play in the Faith 7 Bowl, an all-star game featuring the top high school players from Oklahoma and Texas.

Fry also played AAU basketball with Team Griffin in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League.