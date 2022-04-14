High school soccer notebook: Owasso girls off to strong start

Following their 1-0 win at Booker T. Washington Tuesday night, April 12, the Owasso girls are looking good with an impressive 10-0 record, and a 2-0 mark in District 6A-4 action.

While that game played in gusting winds wasn’t necessarily the Rams’ best performance, it was their fifth straight shutout and seventh of the season. In fact, after a pair of 3-2 victories to open the season, Owasso has outscored its opponents 47-1 over its last eight contests.

“This is one of the most talented groups that I’ve had,” said longtime Owasso coach Sam Bowers. “When they focus and they’re ready to play, this is going to be a tough out for somebody, they really are. We can get better. We’ve got to get back to playing a little bit faster.”

The Rams have been led offensively by senior midfielder Delana King, who assisted on their only goal Tuesday night, delivering a corner kick into the box for Emelie Rhein to finish off. With team-leading totals of 10 goals and 10 assists, King is finally delivering on her vast potential after her previous two seasons were cut short by injuries.

“She’s been playing so well,” Bowers said of King. “She is so fast. And it’s the first time I’ve had her this long, so she’s actually been healthy this year and she is a major threat.”

Other important contributors for Owasso include sophomore center backs Macey Harter and Trinity Gray, senior midfielder Abby Davis (signed with Western Kentucky) and junior midfielder Lauren Hoefer, who is heading to OU next January, so she will miss next season. Bowers pointed out that after losing two center backs to graduation last year and another to a torn ACL before the season started, the emergence of Gray, and especially Harter, has made a key impact.

“She’s controlled the back line,” Bowers said of Harter. “She’s an aggressive kid and she’s been a huge surprise, because that was the one thing we were worried about, who would be our center backs? And her and Trinity, those two have controlled the back.

“(Davis) is our defensive center mid and she’s probably, to be honest, our heart and soul in the middle of the field. She wins balls, I think she’s got seven or eight goals this year. She’s a big, strong, physical kid.”

— John Tranchina, Tulsa World