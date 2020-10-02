High school football, Week 5: Big second half propels Collinsville past Sapulpa, 42-17

Collinsville (5-0, 2-0) was able to withstand that first-half barrage by Mason because its offense was moving along steadily itself. Perhaps not as gaudy individual first half stats, but the Cardinals were a force.

Kaleb Cunningham and Carney provided the spark, as Cunningham caught first-half touchdowns from Carney of 22 and 18 yards.

Cunningham, who also had a 20-yard sack of Mason on the last play of the first half, turned a short pass into a touchdown by breaking several tackles on the first score less than two minutes into the game. A diving catch by Cunningham in the back right part of the end zone early in the second quarter from 18 yards out gave the Cardinals a 14-7 lead.

But a 59-yard bomb from Mason to wide open running back Te'Zohn Taft on the next series tied the score at 14-14. Taft had earlier scored on a 19-yard burst up the middle.

Carney scored from 12 yards out with 3:50 left in the half to give Collinsville back the lead. But Sapulpa countered with a 28-yard field goal by Eli Tobar less than two minutes later and narrowed the margin to four points going into halftime.