High school football, Week 5: Big second half propels Collinsville past Sapulpa, 42-17
5A: NO. 4 COLLINSVILLE 42, NO. 6 SAPULPA 17

  • Updated
Sapulpa at Collinsville

Collinsville's Andrew Carney (middle) runs upfield as Sapulpa's Dylan Wick (right) attempts to tackle him during the Cardinals' win Friday night at Sallee Field in Collinsville. Carney finished with 230 yards and four touchdowns.

 Brett Rojo, for the Tulsa World

COLLINSVILLE -- Running and passing, Andrew Carney was unstoppable for No. 4 Collinsville.

Carney rushed for 230 yards and four touchdowns, and passed for another two scores, accounting for all of Collinsville's touchdowns in its 42-17 victory over No. 6 Sapulpa on Friday night at Sallee Field in a key District 5A-4 matchup.

"You'd never think it was his first year as a starter," Collinsville coach Kevin Jones said. "He's got a lot of poise, and he's such a strong kid when he is running the football."

The game featured two incredible performances by quarterbacks, as Sapulpa's Zac Mason threw for 333 yards, completing 22-of-33 passes, and a touchdown.

But it was Carney, a 6-foot, 195-pound junior, who stole the show. Besides the rushing yards, Carney was efficient throwing the ball when he had to, completing 9-of-14 passes for 86 yards.

"Andrew is a true dual-purpose quarterback who can both run and pass," Jones said. "He kind of grew up as a running back. Then we moved him to quarterback as a freshman, so he's kind of a running back at heart."

The first half featured fireworks between two high-octane offenses. Perhaps the most amazing part of the half was that the Chieftains trailed 21-17 at halftime, behind Mason completing 14-of-18 passes for 244 yards for Sapulpa (3-2, 2-1).

Collinsville (5-0, 2-0) was able to withstand that first-half barrage by Mason because its offense was moving along steadily itself. Perhaps not as gaudy individual first half stats, but the Cardinals were a force.

Kaleb Cunningham and Carney provided the spark, as Cunningham caught first-half touchdowns from Carney of 22 and 18 yards.

Cunningham, who also had a 20-yard sack of Mason on the last play of the first half, turned a short pass into a touchdown by breaking several tackles on the first score less than two minutes into the game. A diving catch by Cunningham in the back right part of the end zone early in the second quarter from 18 yards out gave the Cardinals a 14-7 lead.

But a 59-yard bomb from Mason to wide open running back Te'Zohn Taft on the next series tied the score at 14-14. Taft had earlier scored on a 19-yard burst up the middle.

Carney scored from 12 yards out with 3:50 left in the half to give Collinsville back the lead. But Sapulpa countered with a 28-yard field goal by Eli Tobar less than two minutes later and narrowed the margin to four points going into halftime.

An early second-half fumble by Taft deep in Sapulpa's own territory set up a 1-yard touchdown plunge by Carney, and the Collinsville lead was extended to 28-17. Taft was banged up the rest of the game, and it was a definite turning point.

"Well, let's be real. Taft getting banged up a little bit played a part in stopping them the second half," Jones said. "I think that was part of it for sure."

A 26-yard run by Carney late in the third quarter boosted the lead further to 35-17. Another 1-yarder in the fourth quarter by Carney made it 42-17.

