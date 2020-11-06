High school football, Week 10: Key play fuels Owasso's 28-0 win over Putnam City

Owasso coach Bill Blankenship made a gutsy call on Friday night, and it paid off.

On fourth-and-10 late in the first half, Austin Havens connected with Cole Adams for a 46-yard touchdown pass that converted a competitive game into a much more comfortable one in No. 1 Owasso’s 28-0 victory over No. 9 Putnam City in District 6AI-2 action at Owasso Stadium.

Owasso (10-0, 7-0) extended its lead to 21-0 with 1:09 left before halftime with the play. If the first down hadn’t been picked up, Putnam City would have received the ball near midfield with a chance to cut the deficit to seven points.

“I tend to be a little bit of a gambler in those type of situations,” Blankenship said. “I don’t know if it is that smart, but I wanted to give us a boost going into halftime. I have faith in our defense if we don’t get it, so I thought it was worth taking a shot.”

The victory for the Rams gave them their second consecutive undefeated regular season. Owasso is trying for its second consecutive state title and its third in four seasons under Blankenship.

Havens opened up the scoring after a scoreless first quarter when he completed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Derrick Overstreet with 9:45 remaining in the first quarter.