High school football standings

District 6A1-2
;Dist.;Ovr.;
;W-L;W-L;PF-PA;Dist. Pts.
Owasso;0-0;3-0;111-44;0
Norman North;0-0;1-1;70-48;0
Moore;0-0;1-2;68-71;0
Mustang;0-0;2-1;90-116;0
Putnam City;0-0;1-1;34-37;0
Edmond North;0-0;0-2;58-66;0
Southmoore;0-0;0-3;61-92;0
Union;0-0;0-3;7-76;0
Last week’s results
Edmond Deer Creek 24, Edmond North 23 OT
Ft. Smith Northside 28, Moore 21
Mustang 34, Norman 33 OT
Yukon 41, Norman North 24
Owasso, Union, Southmoore bye
This week’s schedule
Union at Owasso
Edmond North at Putnam City
Moore at Southmoore
Norman North at Mustang
District 5A-4
;Dist.;Ovr.
;W-L;W-L;PF-PA;Dist. Pts.
Collinsville;0-0;3-0;117-61;0
Pryor;0-0;2-0;98-39;0
Claremore;0-0;2-1;75-61;0
Sapulpa;0-0;2-1;126-56;0
Glenpool;0-0;1-2;30-51;0
Memorial;0-0;1-2;37-101;0
Tahlequah;0-0;1-2;50-48;0
Hale;0-0;0-2;13-133;0
Last week’s results
Collinsville 34, Bartlesville 30
Claremore 37, Catoosa 7
East Central 36, Memorial 14
Fort Gibson 20, Glenpool 3
McAlester 21, Tahlequah 13
Skiatook 60, Hale 7
Pryor at Grove, canc.
Sapulpa bye
This week’s schedule
Collinsville at Hale
East Central at Rogers
Glenpool at Claremore
Sapulpa at Memorial
District 2A-8
;Dist.;Ovr.
;W-L;W-L;PF-PA;Dist. Pts.
Kansas;0-0;1-0;17-14;0
Adair;0-0;2-1;88-52;0
Claremore Seq.;0-0;2-1;90-35;0
Dewey;0-0;2-1;102-111;0
Salina;0-0;2-1;68-52;0
Rejoice Chr.;0-0;0-2;40-75;0
Sperry;0-0;0-2;6-97;0
Nowata;0-0;0-3;34-141;0
Last week’s games
Luther at Rejoice Christian, canc.
Kansas 17, Westville 14
Claremore Sequoyah 45, Locust Grove 0
Salina 34, Fairland 0
Vinita 35, Dewey 14
Wagoner 52, Sperry 0
Adair, Nowata bye
This week’s schedule
Rejoice Christian at Salina
Claremore Sequoyah at Kansas
Dewey at Adair
Nowata at Sperry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!