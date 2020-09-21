 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school football standings

High school football standings

Owasso football

After an off week, Owasso opens District 6AI-2 play Friday at home against Union. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

 Mike Simons

District 6A1-2

;Dist.;Ovr.;

;W-L;W-L;PF-PA;Dist. Pts.

Owasso;0-0;3-0;111-44;0

Norman North;0-0;1-1;70-48;0

Moore;0-0;1-2;68-71;0

Mustang;0-0;2-1;90-116;0

Putnam City;0-0;1-1;34-37;0

Edmond North;0-0;0-2;58-66;0

Southmoore;0-0;0-3;61-92;0

Union;0-0;0-3;7-76;0

Last week’s results

Edmond Deer Creek 24, Edmond North 23 OT

Ft. Smith Northside 28, Moore 21

Mustang 34, Norman 33 OT

Yukon 41, Norman North 24

Owasso, Union, Southmoore bye

This week’s schedule

Union at Owasso

Edmond North at Putnam City

Moore at Southmoore

Norman North at Mustang

District 5A-4

;Dist.;Ovr.

;W-L;W-L;PF-PA;Dist. Pts.

Collinsville;0-0;3-0;117-61;0

Pryor;0-0;2-0;98-39;0

Claremore;0-0;2-1;75-61;0

Sapulpa;0-0;2-1;126-56;0

Glenpool;0-0;1-2;30-51;0

Memorial;0-0;1-2;37-101;0

Tahlequah;0-0;1-2;50-48;0

Hale;0-0;0-2;13-133;0

Last week’s results

Collinsville 34, Bartlesville 30

Claremore 37, Catoosa 7

East Central 36, Memorial 14

Fort Gibson 20, Glenpool 3

McAlester 21, Tahlequah 13

Skiatook 60, Hale 7

Pryor at Grove, canc.

Sapulpa bye

This week’s schedule

Collinsville at Hale

East Central at Rogers

Glenpool at Claremore

Sapulpa at Memorial

District 2A-8

;Dist.;Ovr.

;W-L;W-L;PF-PA;Dist. Pts.

Kansas;0-0;1-0;17-14;0

Adair;0-0;2-1;88-52;0

Claremore Seq.;0-0;2-1;90-35;0

Dewey;0-0;2-1;102-111;0

Salina;0-0;2-1;68-52;0

Rejoice Chr.;0-0;0-2;40-75;0

Sperry;0-0;0-2;6-97;0

Nowata;0-0;0-3;34-141;0

Last week’s games

Luther at Rejoice Christian, canc.

Kansas 17, Westville 14

Claremore Sequoyah 45, Locust Grove 0

Salina 34, Fairland 0

Vinita 35, Dewey 14

Wagoner 52, Sperry 0

Adair, Nowata bye

This week’s schedule

Rejoice Christian at Salina

Claremore Sequoyah at Kansas

Dewey at Adair

Nowata at Sperry

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News