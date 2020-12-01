High school football: Owasso's Emaud Triplett, Union's AJ Green share 6AI-2 MVP honors

Owasso linebacker Emaud Triplett and Union running back AJ Green were announced Monday as 6AI-2's co-most valuable players in voting by the district's coaches.

Triplett, an Army commit, had 104 tackles with 10 for losses, six quarterback hurries, three sacks and two turnovers for the district champion Rams. Green, an Arkansas commit, had 170 rushes for 1,325 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. Both helped lead their teams to the state semifinals.

Owasso safety Gage Laney and linebacker Brenden Dye are the co-defensive players of the year as they helped the Rams post an 11-1 record. Laney is among the nation's leaders with 11 interceptions and Dye had 90 tackles.

Norman North's Justin Jones is the coach of the year and Mustang's Dominique Dunn is the offensive player of the year. Norman North's Jackson Remualdo is the all-district quarterback.

DISTRICT 6AI-2 HONORS

Co-MVPs: AJ Green, Union, and Emaud Triplett, Owasso

Offensive player of the year: Dominique Dunn, Mustang

Co-Defensive players of the year: Brenden Dye and Gage Laney, Owasso