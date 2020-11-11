High school football: Owasso advances to 6AI quarterfinals with COVID forfeit win

Owasso’s scheduled Class 6AI football playoff opener against Edmond Memorial on Friday night is canceled due to Edmond Memorial’s coronavirus concerns.

As a result, the top-ranked Rams (11-0) will receive a forfeit win and advance to the quarterfinals against the Mustang-Yukon winner on Nov. 20 at Owasso Stadium.

“We hated to hear this,” Owasso Athletic Director Zach Duffield said. “Any opportunity we have for our student athletes to compete is a win. The folks in Edmond are good friends of ours, and they are dealing with the same situation that we all are.”

Owasso school staff and administration have had to adapt to new policies and procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s been no different for Duffield and his crew.

“I think we have had to make changes and adjustments that we would have never thought of in the past,” he said. “Our athletes, their parents and our coaches have continued to amaze me at their level of dedication and understanding as we have all tried to navigate things on a daily basis.”

Duffield emphasized the importance for players to continue adhering to strict sanitation and social distancing guidelines, both on and off the field, during this challenging time.