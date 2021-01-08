High school basketball: BJ Armstrong's buzzer-beating 3 lifts Owasso into Skiatook final against BA

During the past decade at the Skiatook Invitational, Owasso has enjoyed considerable success that includes several dramatic, last-second winning shots.
Rams senior guard BJ Armstrong added to that tradition when he sank a 30-foot trey as time expired Friday night to lift Class 6A No. 6 Owasso past 4A No. 3 Webster 64-61 in the semifinals at Brooks Walton Activity Center.
“It feels great,” Armstrong said. “I felt like I won a championship, having all my teammates run at me and congratulating me. I was just real happy I hit that shot.”
The Rams (4-1) advance to meet 6A No. 17 Broken Arrow (5-3) at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the title game. Broken Arrow defeated Star Spencer 67-48 in the other semifinal.
This will be the ninth time in 10 years that Owasso has played in the Skiatook title game. The Rams have won six Skiatook championships in the past decade.
“It would be huge to win it,” Owasso coach Brian Montonati said. “For us, the Skiatook tournament is like a home away from home. We love coming up here. It’s a great arena and there’s great competition. We would love the opportunity to hoist the trophy tomorrow night, especially going against a (Frontier Valley) conference rival.”
Armstrong’s 3 that snapped a 61-61 tie capped Owasso’s 10-0 run to end the game. After a Webster turnover with 4.2 seconds left, the Rams advanced the ball past halfcourt and set up a play after a timeout with one second remaining. It was the first winning buzzer-beater for Armstrong during his high school career that began at Memorial. Armstrong expected another teammate to take the shot, but became the best option off the inbounds pass.
“When I saw we had one second left I told everybody in the huddle that we weren’t going home, we were going to win this game,” said Armstrong, whose other eight points in the game came in the second quarter to help the Rams rally from seven down to take a 34-31 lead going into halftime.
Kyler Mann had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Rams. Tennessee Tech signee Anthony Pritchard led Webster (7-3) with 28 points.
“I don’t understand why some of the local schools didn’t recruit that kid,” Montonati said about Pritchard. “He’s a heck of a ballplayer. They were a matchup nightmare for us, but give credit to our guys, especially BJ.”
Webster’s last two losses have come on buzzer-beaters.
“It’s tough,” Webster coach Scott Bowman said. “Hopefully there will only be two of those this season.”
The Warriors led 61-54 before Aaron Potter’s 3 started the Rams’ last comeback with 2:46 left. Potter added another basket and Trenton Ellison’s layup with 52 seconds left tied the game at 61.
It was the second year in a row that Webster lost a heartbreaker in the semifinals as it fell in three overtimes to Broken Arrow last January.
OWASSO 64, WEBSTER 61
Webster 13 18 21 9 — 61
Owasso 10 24 11 19 — 64
Webster (7-3): Pritchard 28, Sanders 15, Taylor 13, Davis 3, Smith 2.
Owasso (4-1): Mann 18, Fry 12, Armstrong 11, Potter 10, Journee 7, Ellison 6.