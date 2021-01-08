High school basketball: BJ Armstrong's buzzer-beating 3 lifts Owasso into Skiatook final against BA

During the past decade at the Skiatook Invitational, Owasso has enjoyed considerable success that includes several dramatic, last-second winning shots.

Rams senior guard BJ Armstrong added to that tradition when he sank a 30-foot trey as time expired Friday night to lift Class 6A No. 6 Owasso past 4A No. 3 Webster 64-61 in the semifinals at Brooks Walton Activity Center.

“It feels great,” Armstrong said. “I felt like I won a championship, having all my teammates run at me and congratulating me. I was just real happy I hit that shot.”

The Rams (4-1) advance to meet 6A No. 17 Broken Arrow (5-3) at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the title game. Broken Arrow defeated Star Spencer 67-48 in the other semifinal.

This will be the ninth time in 10 years that Owasso has played in the Skiatook title game. The Rams have won six Skiatook championships in the past decade.

“It would be huge to win it,” Owasso coach Brian Montonati said. “For us, the Skiatook tournament is like a home away from home. We love coming up here. It’s a great arena and there’s great competition. We would love the opportunity to hoist the trophy tomorrow night, especially going against a (Frontier Valley) conference rival.”