Former Owasso standout Terryn Milton transferring to OSU

Owasso native Terryn Milton is among four transfers announced Monday as additions to the Oklahoma State women’s basketball team.

Milton, a 5-foot-9 guard, spent the past four years at UT-Arlington. This past season, she averaged a career-best 11.9 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Milton, whose older brother Shake plays in the NBA for the Philadelphia 76ers, scored her 1,000th career point in an NCAA contest at Iowa State. She was named a second-team All-Sun Belt pick as well as a member of the Sun Belt Conference All-Tournament Team.

In 2020-21, she averaged 9.6 points per game after averaging 7.6 points in 32 outings as a sophomore and 8.4 points in 32 games as a freshman. As a senior at Owasso, she helped the Rams win the Class 6A championship.

“Terryn is going to immediately impact our backcourt and desire to push the ball in transition,” first-year coach Jacie Hoyt said. “It is obvious basketball runs in her blood. Not only is she a natural playmaker, but she is a leader who understands how to win.”

The other incoming players are Villanova forward Lior Garzon, Arizona guard Anna Gret Asi and Arkansas State forward Trinitee Jackson. The Cowgirls previously signed Kansas City guard Naomie Alnatas.

“We could not be more excited about the players we have signed,” Hoyt said. “Each one brings something unique to our roster and they all bring a passion for the game and doing what it takes to win at the highest level.”

