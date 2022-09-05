Football rivalry week: Rams visit Broken Arrow; Cardinals meet Skiatook

It will be a big Friday night for high school football rivalries as Owasso visits Broken Arrow in the Folds of Honor Patriot Bowl and Collinsville travels to Skiatook in the 100th edition of the Highway 20 series.

Both games are scheduled at 7 p.m.

Owasso (0-2) and Broken Arrow (0-2) split two games last year. In the regular season, Owasso routed the Tigers 42-3, but when they met in the Class 6AI quarterfinals there was a much different result as Broken Arrow edged the Rams 41-40.

Broken Arrow’s victory snapped Owasso’s four-game winning streak in the series after the Tigers had won 12 out of 17.

Owasso and Broken Arrow combined to win three consecutive Class 6AI state titles from 2017-19.

Friday will be the third time that Owasso’s Bill Blankenship and his son, Josh, face each other as opposing head coaches. Josh Blankenship is in his second season leading Broken Arrow’s program.

At Skiatook, the defending 5A champion Cardinals (1-0) will continue the Highway 20 rivalry in a series that dates back to 1921. Collinsville won last year 43-7 in a similar result as its 49-7 victory in 2020. The former district foes played a thriller in 2019 with the Cardinals winning 27-25. Skiatook’s last win was 10-3 in 2017.

In last year’s game, current Cardinals starting quarterback Kaden Rush played all of the second half in relief of All-Stater Andrew Carney, who suffered a knee injury. Rush completed 2-of-3 passes for 53 yards and had a rushing touchdown. He led the Cardinals to TDs on all three of their third-quarter possessions.

Last Friday, Collinsville defeated Oologah 41-21 and Skiatook lost 21-14 in its opener at Glenpool.

Another high-profile area game Friday is a 2A showdown at Rejoice Christian as the third-ranked Eagles (2-0) host No. 2 Beggs (1-0) at 7 p.m. Each team has one of the Tulsa World’s top 25 players in the state — Rejoice quarterback Chance Wilson and Beggs running back Red Martel.

Beggs won last year’s meeting, 74-48 despite a big game from Wilson, who accounted for 457 yards and six TDs. Jay Miller had six catches for 143 yards, and Solomon Morton had seven catches for 99 yards with each scoring twice. Martel carried 19 times for 224 yards and four TDs.