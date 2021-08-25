Football preview: Season outlook bright for Rams, Cardinals, Eagles

Owasso and Collinsville enter the football season with realistic state championship, each at No. 2 in the Tulsa World rankings, while Rejoice Christian should be much improved and have a shot at a deep playoff run.

Last year, Class 6AI Owasso and 5A Collinsville each were undefeated before losing in the semifinals to the eventual state champion. Rejoice went 4-7 in a rebuilding year as it moved up to 2A after a pair of 13-1 seasons in Class A.

A big reason those teams have high hopes is they all have a lot of talent the skill positions with proven quarterbacks.

At Owasso, the Rams have two experienced QBs — returning starter Austin Havens and Mason Willingham, a move-in who was a two-year starter at Skiatook. Havens passed for 2,052 yards and 24 touchdowns last year and is a lot more comfortable than he was a year ago at this time.

“The experience definitely helps having a year under my belt, I still have two more,” Havens said. “I think this will be a real good year.”

Rams coach Bill Blankenship said both juniors have been impressive during the summer.

“I like the fact that both of them can run,” Blankenship said. “Austin has the experience of another year in our system.”