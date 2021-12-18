Football players' return strengthens Cardinals' basketball going into holiday break

Collinsville coach Todd Anderson likes what he has seen from his boys basketball team during the first month of the season.
The Cardinals are going into the holiday break with a 6-1 record after winning two of three games at the Memorial Veterans Arena Invitational that concluded Saturday.
Collinsville opened the tournament with a 62-45 win over the Green Country Defenders on Thursday, followed with a 61-41 victory over Redemption Life on Friday and lost 74-59 against the Oklahoma City Storm on Saturday.
The loss against the Storm (19-9) cost Collinsville a share of the tournament title won by host Memorial.
"I was pretty pleased with it (the tournament)," Anderson said. "Green Country Defenders was a real quality win for us, they would be a good team in 5A. And with Redemption Life, facing their size, that's a good win for us. And playing the Storm makes us better. They are a quality team and I thought we battled pretty well."
In the tournament opener, Brad Meacham scored 20 points to lead the Cardinals. Cooper McDowell led the Cardinals with 22 points and Jacob Scrykels added 17 against the Storm. They each average 15 points per game.
For the three games, McDowell had 42 points, Scrykels 38 and Meacham 31.
Two starters, Oscar Hammond and Cameron Himebaugh, recently rejoined the basketball team after helping Collinsville win the 5A state football title on Dec. 4. Himebaugh had a team-high 12 points against Redemption.
"So far our football guys have had one practice," Anderson said. "Both of them at times since they've been back have looked really good. They definitely add another element to our team. We're off on some stuff, but that's kind of to be expected right now."
Close wins over Tahlequah and Pryor sparked a strong start for the Cardinals.
"We got some good wins even before we got the football players back -- Tahlequah, Pryor and Skiatook, and when we get more reps with them that will do nothing but help us."
The Lady Cardinals are 4-3 entering the holiday break after a 49-37 win at Claremore on Dec. 14.
Both teams will return to action Jan. 4 at Glenpool.