Football players' return strengthens Cardinals' basketball going into holiday break

Collinsville coach Todd Anderson likes what he has seen from his boys basketball team during the first month of the season.

The Cardinals are going into the holiday break with a 6-1 record after winning two of three games at the Memorial Veterans Arena Invitational that concluded Saturday.

Collinsville opened the tournament with a 62-45 win over the Green Country Defenders on Thursday, followed with a 61-41 victory over Redemption Life on Friday and lost 74-59 against the Oklahoma City Storm on Saturday.

The loss against the Storm (19-9) cost Collinsville a share of the tournament title won by host Memorial.

"I was pretty pleased with it (the tournament)," Anderson said. "Green Country Defenders was a real quality win for us, they would be a good team in 5A. And with Redemption Life, facing their size, that's a good win for us. And playing the Storm makes us better. They are a quality team and I thought we battled pretty well."

In the tournament opener, Brad Meacham scored 20 points to lead the Cardinals. Cooper McDowell led the Cardinals with 22 points and Jacob Scrykels added 17 against the Storm. They each average 15 points per game.