Football: Cardinals punch ticket to 5A quarterfinals after Shawnee bows out

Class 5A No. 2 Collinsville wrapped up its regular season on Nov. 6 with a thorough beatdown of Tahlequah. The Cardinals haven’t played since, but have advanced through two rounds of the playoffs.

On Friday, the Cardinals punched their ticket to the 5A quarterfinals when Shawnee forfeited due to COVID-related issues. The Wolves weren’t able to play after securing an opening-round victory over Sapulpa.

For the Cardinals (10-0), there’s certainly a desire to get on the field and play again.

“Disappointed, but it’s nobody’s fault,” Collinsville coach Kevin Jones said. “We’re just ready to get back on the field and compete.”

Without a game on Friday, Jones watched the live stream of Lawton MacArthur vs. Guthrie. What he watched was Guthrie escape with a 42-39 victory, which set up a showdown between Collinsville and Guthrie for the day after Thanksgiving.

Jones is just hopeful he doesn’t have to deliver the same message he’s had to give his players the last two weeks.

“It’s tough,” Jones said. “We just tell them to hang in there and try not to worry about the things we can’t control.”

As of right now, the game is slated to take place, but only time will tell.

