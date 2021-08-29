Eagles overtake top-ranked Wildcats, 34-27, in season opener Friday night

CASHION -- Unranked Rejoice Christian made quite the splash to start the season. The Eagles marched into Cashion and beat Class A’s top-ranked team, 34-27, on Friday night.

It was Cashion that finished with 362 total yards on offense, compared to Rejoice Christian’s 340. But it was the Eagles who had the last laugh on Cooper Auschwitz’s 33-yard touchdown as the only score in the fourth quarter to break a 27-27 tie.

Cashion (0-1) jumped out to a 7-0 lead on Nick Nabavi’s 1-yard touchdown run, but Rejoice Christian (1-0) answered right back on Chance Wilson’s 41-yard touchdown run.

From there, it was back and forth between Cashion and Rejoice Christian, with the Eagles scoring two touchdowns in the second quarter on a 76-yard kickoff return by Solomon Morton and a 15-yard Wilson run for a score.

The Eagles owned a 20-19 advantage at halftime and added to it in the third quarter on Drevin Reed’s 32-yard touchdown reception from Wilson.

Cashion was able to knot that game at 27-27 on Mason Manning’s 71-yard touchdown reception from Ben Harman, but that would be the Wildcats’ final score.

Up next for Rejoice Christian is a road contest at Beggs on Friday night.