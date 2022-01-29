E.J. Lewis helps Rams cap big week with victory over Bixby

It was a big week for Owasso, which defeated Union 58-54 on Tuesday. Owasso entered the week ranked No. 6 in the Class 6A East while Union was No. 5. The top four teams host regionals. The final rankings for seeding purposes will be released Feb. 7.

Bixby 53, Owasso 22 (girls)

With mostly reserves playing in the fourth quarter, Bixby’s defensive intensity never let up and the Spartans allowed only one point in the final frame.

“I told (the reserves) that was the best performance they’ve had coming off the bench,” Bixby coach Tina Thomas said. “They didn’t play like they were locked up or scared to be on the varsity court. I was really proud of them.”

Bixby (13-3) led from start to finish after scoring the game’s first nine points. In the second quarter, the Spartans used an open look from Kass Blankenship under the basket and a 3-pointer from Gentry Baldwin to go up 23-9.

“I thought we came out with a great synergy, in sync and looking like one unit,” Thomas said. “We kept that even when we went to the bench. That was a growth for us, I thought.”