Defending 5A champion Cardinals look to keep winning after graduating key players

Though the Xs and Os will be the same, some Collinsville football players will be less familiar to the team’s fans this fall.

Collinsville football graduated 22 players from its undefeated 2021 Class 5A state championship team.

“Eighteen of those 22 were contributors,” 13th-year coach Kevin Jones said. “We have two returning on offense and four on defense.”

Senior Kaden Rush will replace All-State quarterback and UCO signee Andrew Carney. Rush played four games while Carney nursed an injury last fall.

“(Rush) is really more of a football ball player,” Jones said. “He could play a lot of different things, but he’s the best guy we’ve got right now for a quarterback.”

If Rush has anything to say about it, the Cardinals will not take a step back this season.

“I expect us again to win with physicality like we did last year,” Rush said. “Collinsville DNA is to win being the most physical and toughest guys on the field, and that’s what I expect we do.”

CHS opens the season at 7 p.m. Friday against Oologah at Sallee Field. The Cardinals celebrate homecoming Sept. 23 against Pryor and Senior Night is Nov. 4 against Claremore to close the regular season.​

CHS fans will recognize one name: Blake Gilkey, the brother of former Cardinals running back and 2021 5A-4 MVP Brayden, will return at inside linebacker.

“(Gilkey) is a good one, a real, real good one,” Jones says.

The Cardinals lost over 1,100 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns in All-State receiver Oscar Hammond. Senior Jesse Lawson has not played football at CHS in two years, but Jones expects him to be a significant contributor at receiver and as an outside linebacker.

The Cardinals only utilized one two-way player last season, but many of Jones’ best athletes will play both sides of the ball this year.

Zach Stein is CHS’s “Swiss Army knife,” Jones said. Along with playing slot receiver, H-Back, running back and outside linebacker, Stein is a major leader for the Cardinals.

“(Stein) is an ambassador for the program. He’s everything we try to preach,” Jones said. “He makes us harder to defend because he can play so many different positions. The defense doesn’t really know what personnel we’re gonna be in.

Dylan Flechs was primarily a special teams player last season, but he will have a “really big role” on Jones’ 2022 team, playing H-back and inside linebacker.

Nose guard Landon Appelberg, who is 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, is a returning starter from the championship team. Jones calls him “a force.”

The return of Colten Christian is a silver lining for Jones. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound junior was out last season after being injured in the Cardinals’ second game. He will play right tackle for CHS. Left tackle DJ Whittley returns to play the same role this season.

“I really like where we’re at,” Jones said. “We’re being careful not to start making comparisons to last year’s team, because that’s not really fair to these guys… I think we’re going to be tough, and I’m almost certain we’re going to be really competitive.”