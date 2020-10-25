Cross country: Rejoice Christian boys, girls teams both qualify for 3A state meet

Rejoice Christian boys and girls cross country teams both qualified for state over the weekend.

The boys team placed second, while the girls placed seventh, at the 3A regional meet on Saturday.

Senior Luke Callery placed first overall with a time of 16:31, and senior Brady Thomas placed ninth with a time of 17:31. Senior Griffin Paul also came in at 18:31, with senior Corbin Harris at 18:59 and sophomore Max Coulter at 19:00. Additionally, seniors Harrison Hunnicutt and Max Kramer came in at 19:36 and 20:03.

For the girls, sophomore Finley Fisher led the way with a 13:45. Freshman Kasia Hass came in at 15:00, with Sophomore Faith Tinney at 15:17. Senior Marina Lelecas also ran a 15:43, junior Kelsey Moore ran a 16:01 and senior Katy Volinic ran a 17:01.

They will all run at the 3A state meet at Edmond Santa Fe on Oct. 31.