Cross country: Rejoice Christian boys, girls share success on track at state meet

“Our boys team ran really well and they were close to making it on the podium,” Rejoice coach Trisha Moore said. “With six seniors, they definitely gave it everything they had, but there were a lot of fast kids there. Senior Luke Callery ran a great race and ended up fourth overall. He has some good things ahead for sure. He’s been working really hard.”

The Rejoice girls finished with 476 team points and a spot in 20th place overall.

Finley Fisher (14:31) led the Eagles with a 56th place showing. The rest of the runners for Rejoice included Faith Tinney (15:43), Kasia Hass (15:57), Marina LeLecas (17:09), Kelsey Moore (17:17) and Katy Volinic (17:27).

“It was tough to compete in a new class this year, but both of our teams were able to qualify at the regional meet, and that was really fun,” Moore said. “We have a great group of girls, and they have such a work ethic. It was so rewarding to see them run at a state meet for the first time. They made a little school history in doing so.

“Overall, I think both teams should all feel proud of how far they have come. Some of them have only been running a couple of years.”

