Cross country: Rejoice Christian boys, girls share success on track at state meet

EDMOND — The Owasso girls cross country team came home with some gold from the Class 6A state cross country meet last week, but there were other area teams that enjoyed success on the same track.
The Owasso boys wrapped up their season with an eighth-place showing at Edmond Santa Fe High School, posting 205 team points and finishing in a tie with Union. Mustang won the team title with 57 points with Deer Creek not far behind at 62.
For Owasso, Ian Conder led the way in 31st place with a time of 17:07 in the 5K event. Francisco Santos (17:15) was 39th, Logan Wahnee (17:21) was 44th, Sage Anderson (17:21) was 45th and Gideon Hays (17:24) was 49th for the Rams. Ian Busking (17:35) and Colton Storm (17:42) narrowly missed recording team points.
In Class 3A, Rejoice Christian had its boys team post a fourth-place finish overall with 169 points. Marlow won the title with 62 points, and Kiefer (79) and Marietta (134) rounded out the top three.
For the Eagles, it was Luke Callery with a strong showing and a fourth-place finish overall. The senior runner finished the 5K race at 17:32. It was Meeker’s Riley Randall who won the overall title at 16:43.
Also for the Eagles, Brady Thomas (19:00) was 29th overall, and Griffin Paul (19:20) was 33rd. The Eagles also had Max Coulter (19:56), Corbin Harris (20:23), Harrison Hunnicutt (20:51) and Max Kramer (21:29) finish in the top 111.
“Our boys team ran really well and they were close to making it on the podium,” Rejoice coach Trisha Moore said. “With six seniors, they definitely gave it everything they had, but there were a lot of fast kids there. Senior Luke Callery ran a great race and ended up fourth overall. He has some good things ahead for sure. He’s been working really hard.”
The Rejoice girls finished with 476 team points and a spot in 20th place overall.
Finley Fisher (14:31) led the Eagles with a 56th place showing. The rest of the runners for Rejoice included Faith Tinney (15:43), Kasia Hass (15:57), Marina LeLecas (17:09), Kelsey Moore (17:17) and Katy Volinic (17:27).
“It was tough to compete in a new class this year, but both of our teams were able to qualify at the regional meet, and that was really fun,” Moore said. “We have a great group of girls, and they have such a work ethic. It was so rewarding to see them run at a state meet for the first time. They made a little school history in doing so.
“Overall, I think both teams should all feel proud of how far they have come. Some of them have only been running a couple of years.”
