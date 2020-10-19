Cross country: Owasso teams nab second at Frontier Conference meet

Jenks’ girls cross country team has been dominant all season long, but the Trojans were pushed to the limit by Owasso at the Frontier Valley Conference meet last week. The Rams totaled 68 points and finished only eight points behind Jenks for the team title.

Leading the way for Owasso was Kennedie Rhein, who finished seventh overall at 19:23 in the 5K race. In 12th place was Owasso’s Brooklyn Garafola at 20:38.

For Owasso, rounding out the Rams’ top five was Samantha Phelps (14th overall, 20:46), Kate Stocksen (17th, 21:11) and Olivia Graham (18th, 21:13).

The overall medalist was Bixby’s Cayden Dawson at 18:00 — 17 seconds ahead of Broken Arrow’s Payton Hinkle.

Much like the girls, the Owasso boys finished second with 72 points, while Broken Arrow took home the title with 45 points.

The Rams were led by Logan Wahnee at 16:54 in 10th place, and Colton Storm was 11th overall at 17:03. The rest of Owasso’s top five included Francisco Santos (14th, 17:15), Sage Anderson (18th, 17:20) and Ian Busking (19th, 17:25).

The overall medalist was Union’s Shawn Rutledge at 16:22, beating Broken Arrow’s Blake Feron by seven seconds.