Cross country: Owasso’s Ian Busking leads team on the track with personal bests

Ian Busking’s time on the track this year has been nothing but impressive.

The Owasso junior has dropped his time significantly from his personal record last year, moving him up to the third position on the team.

“He’s one of our best runners,” cross country head coach Blake Collins said. “He takes that initiative all the time to try to figure out how to be better at what he’s doing and help the team.”

Busking, who shifted his PR from 19:01 to 17:52, said he has be intentional about monitoring his daily regiments and maintaining healthy eating habits to achieve his goal of reaching better overall times.

“A lot of it, it has been through the amount of sleep I’ve been getting and everything that I’ve ate, and I’ve drank a lot more water,” Busking said, “and you just have to put so much more time into it, and actually commit to the sport if you want to see that improvement.”

The 16-year-old sprinter has been running for Owasso Public Schools since seventh grade. While his focus has been centered toward leading his team on the track, the collaboration he also brings to the group is a top priority.