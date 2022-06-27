Column: Rejoice QB Chance Wilson – TU target is talented, loyal and 4.44 fast

This qualifies as a boss move: Two years ago, Chance Wilson bagged a buck during a hunt in the Bartlesville area. The head is mounted and displayed in Wilson’s bedroom.

Dangling from the antlers are the four gold medals he won on May 7, during the Class 2A state track meet. Wilson was the champion in four speed events: in addition to prevailing in the 200- and 400-meter races, he anchored Rejoice Christian’s 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams.

Before winning those medals on the Catoosa track, Wilson quarterbacked the 2021 Rejoice Christian Eagles to 11 wins and the 2A quarterfinals. He completed 70% of his passes for 2,857 yards, with 40 TD passes against only five interceptions.

As “the best dual-threat quarterback in the state,” Rejoice coach Brent Marley says, Wilson also rushed for 1,281 yards, averaging 9 yards per attempt and scoring 22 times. He accounted for 62 offensive touchdowns.

After Wilson’s performance at the state track meet, it would be hard to argue against him being the top senior quarterback athlete in Oklahoma.

On two recent occasions, he was timed in the 40-yard dash. For a 6-foot-3, 190-pound quarterback, the results were striking. At TCU, Marley reports, Wilson’s times were 4.44 and 4.49 seconds. At Ball State in Indiana, 4.44.

Wilson had been an Owasso Public Schools student but switched to Rejoice before his freshman year because he wanted to be a multi-sport participant. Most Class 6AI athletes specialize in one sport. Some might be a participant in two. At Rejoice, Wilson excels in football, track and basketball.

His signature game is football, though, and he plays the critically important quarterback position. His speed, athleticism and statistics are exactly what college coaches are looking for, and yet Wilson inexplicably hasn’t gotten much love from major-college programs. Several bigger programs seem to view him as a fallback candidate if other situations unravel.

If Wilson were at a 6AI school instead of a 2A private school on the north edge of Owasso, he likely would have several Power Five offers.

Wilson visited New Mexico State this month. He has offers from the Army, Navy and Air Force programs. He’s planning a visit to Montana State, one of several FCS programs to have extended a scholarship offer.

Of his trip to New Mexico State in Las Cruces, Wilson said, “I didn’t know what to expect, to be honest. It’s close to the Mexican border. It’s really pretty — the mountains and the desert.

“I like more green in my life, though.”

Here in Green Country, Wilson does have a major-college opportunity — the University of Tulsa opportunity.

While the Golden Hurricane staff has been criticized for not placing a greater emphasis on local recruiting, TU head coach Phil Montgomery and quarterbacks coach Beau Trahan recognized Wilson’s gifts and responded with an offer.

During an upcoming family vacation, Wilson said, “it’ll be a good time for me to think about my options. Late July, I’ll make a decision.” For Class of 2023 football recruits, the national signing window opens on Dec. 15.

“If I go to TU, my friends and family and the coaches here at Rejoice — they could all watch me play,” Wilson said. “It’s a 15-minute drive from here. I love coach Trahan. We’ll see what happens.”

For TU, there would be great value in having a Tulsa-area athlete at the quarterback position. During the ’70s, Will Rogers High School star Dave Rader became TU’s starter. Union’s Josh Blankenship and Tyler Gooch were starters for the Hurricane.

Owasso’s Paul Smith became TU’s most prolific passer. Since Smith’s career ended in 2007, Collinsville’s Seth Boomer is the only area player to have gotten a quarterback start at TU.

“The Tulsa coaches have been great,” Marley said. “They’ve been aggressive but not too pushy. What they do offensively is very fitting to Chance’s skill set.”

During VYPE 7-on-7 Showcase games played on Friday both at Rejoice and Owasso High School, the afternoon temperature was 100 degrees and the heat index was 109. Wilson responded with a display of hot passing.

Against one of two Bixby teams in the field, Wilson found Jay Miller with a 21-yard, back-shoulder throw for a touchdown. Miller made a great catch in spite of solid coverage, but the pass itself was big-league execution.

Wilson fired a middle-of-the-field touchdown rocket to Solomon Morton and then converted on a completely different type of TD pass — an over-the-shoulder rainbow as Morton streaked down the left sideline.

At quarterback, Rejoice has been blessed with talent and stability. Wilson is preparing for his third season as the Eagle starter. His predecessor was Riley Walker, who as a four-year starter had a record of 46-4. Walker plays now at NCAA Division II Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri.

The offseason movement of Tulsa-area high school quarterbacks has been remarkable. Owasso’s Austin Havens moved to Bixby. Last season, Shaker Reisig quarterbacked Jenks to a Backyard Bowl win over arch-rival Union and a 6AI championship win over Union. Reisig now is on the Union roster. So is Simian Gilkey, who as a sophomore last season was Bartlesville’s starter.

For 3A champion Holland Hall, Kordell Gouldsby was expected to be the junior returning starter at quarterback. He recently moved to Bixby, where he’ll be a wide receiver and defensive back.

A highly-touted Los Angeles prospect — Jackson Presley — recently moved with his family to the Jenks school district. Jackson’s father Brian Presley was a Trojan state championship QB nearly 30 years ago. Jackson is a ninth-grader. Before he has taken a varsity game snap, he has college offers from Oregon, Arizona, Texas A&M and Florida State, and it is expected that there will be offers from Georgia and Texas.

During the VYPE event, while Havens, Gouldsby and Presley made plays for their new teams, Marley celebrated Wilson’s commitment to Rejoice Christian.

“Chance could have left and gone to play quarterback for a lot of people,” Marley said. “He’s still here. He’s loyal to this program and this school.

“College coaches are so concerned now with signing quarterbacks and then losing them in the portal. I don’t know what better track record of loyalty any quarterback could have than what we’ve seen from Chance here at Rejoice.”

