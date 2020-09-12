Column: Rams simplify gameplan in win over BA

Like a good Swiss Army knife, Owasso football has shown the ability to dice up opponents in a variety of ways early on in the 2020 fall campaign.
The Rams threw a myriad of looks in the offensive backfield amid their 35-point first-quarter avalanche in the season opener against Edmond Santa Fe. Owasso showcased several of its skill position players in a tough road test at Fayetteville, Arkansas a week later.
On Friday, the Rams opted for a different approach against Broken Arrow. Let the veteran Owasso offensive line go to work and pave the way for the Ram runners dominate on the ground. The easier-said-than-done method worked to perfection in an easier-than-expected 32-6 win in a matchup of the top-two ranked teams in Class 6AI.
The Rams cranked out 245 rushing yards on 45 attempts. That’s 5.4 yards per tote, an impressive average against a stout BA defense.
Owasso’s ground-based approach was evident in the early stages as the Rams ran the ball on 13 of its first 17 offensive plays.
Owasso head honcho Bill Blankenship credited co-offensive coordinators Justin Morsey and Zac Simmonds with adjusting schemes up front, which allowed the Rams to find some answers against an aggressive Tiger defense.
“We just zone-blocked most everything,” Blankenship said. “Instead of doing what people call pools, we didn’t pull linemen out of the line. And (Broken Arrow does) such a good job of creating issues. Our running backs were patient and hit the holes.”
Defensively, the Rams showed off their versatility as well. Even without the services of senior linebacker Emaud Triplett, who missed the game due to illness, coordinator Antonio Graham’s speedy unit swallowed up an explosive BA offense and highly-touted running back Maurion Horn.
Owasso held the Tigers to 165 yards and 10 first downs on 39 plays. After lighting up Bentonville West and Union, Horn was held to 37 rushing yards on eight attempts.
“(Triplett’s replacement in the starting lineup) Brody Dorris had to step up and our whole defense had to step up,” Dye said. “We had to keep our energy high the whole game and we did a great job. We knew what they were going to run and we were just locked in since we got here.”
Friday’s win closed out non-district play for the defending state champions. Following an off week, Owasso (3-0) returns to action Sept. 25 when it hosts Union, which is off to an uncharacteristically 0-3 start.
If the Rams, armed with a 16-game win streak, continue to play how they have so far, the question going into district play is just who in 6AI can slow this team down?
“We’ve got a lot of momentum,” Blankenship said. “I really like what we’re doing. We’re doing the things you have to do to be good. What I’m saying is we’re not there, but the physicality and, for the most part, taking care of the ball, are there. Those are a big deal.”
