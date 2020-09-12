Column: Rams simplify gameplan in win over BA

Like a good Swiss Army knife, Owasso football has shown the ability to dice up opponents in a variety of ways early on in the 2020 fall campaign.

The Rams threw a myriad of looks in the offensive backfield amid their 35-point first-quarter avalanche in the season opener against Edmond Santa Fe. Owasso showcased several of its skill position players in a tough road test at Fayetteville, Arkansas a week later.

On Friday, the Rams opted for a different approach against Broken Arrow. Let the veteran Owasso offensive line go to work and pave the way for the Ram runners dominate on the ground. The easier-said-than-done method worked to perfection in an easier-than-expected 32-6 win in a matchup of the top-two ranked teams in Class 6AI.

The Rams cranked out 245 rushing yards on 45 attempts. That’s 5.4 yards per tote, an impressive average against a stout BA defense.

Owasso’s ground-based approach was evident in the early stages as the Rams ran the ball on 13 of its first 17 offensive plays.

Owasso head honcho Bill Blankenship credited co-offensive coordinators Justin Morsey and Zac Simmonds with adjusting schemes up front, which allowed the Rams to find some answers against an aggressive Tiger defense.

“We just zone-blocked most everything,” Blankenship said. “Instead of doing what people call pools, we didn’t pull linemen out of the line. And (Broken Arrow does) such a good job of creating issues. Our running backs were patient and hit the holes.”

Defensively, the Rams showed off their versatility as well. Even without the services of senior linebacker Emaud Triplett, who missed the game due to illness, coordinator Antonio Graham’s speedy unit swallowed up an explosive BA offense and highly-touted running back Maurion Horn.