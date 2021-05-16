Collinsville's Andrew Carney wins 5A state discus throw

Collinsville's Andrew Carney won the discus with a throw of 156 feet-8 inches at the Class 5A state track and field meet Saturday at Ardmore's Noble Stadium.

Carney, who was fourth in the shot put, helped the Cardinals finish fifth in the boys team standings.

Other standouts for the Cardinals included Seth Kickapoo, Caleb Davis and Caden Green. Kickapoo was the runner-up in the 110-meter hurdles and Green was third. Davis finished second in the 300 hurdles while teammate Brad Meacham was fourth.

Jacob Munoz was fifth in the pole vault.

The Lady Cardinals finished 19th in the girls team standings. Makayla Meadows was their standout as she finished fourth in the 400 and tied for fourth in the high jump. Kynzie Christian was fifth in the shot put.

Cardinals fall in 5A baseball

Collinsville's baseball season ended with a heartbreaking 8-7 loss to eventual champion Midwest City Carl Albert in the 5A quarterfinals Thursday at Edmond Santa Fe.

The Cardinals (25-11) were one out away from victory when Carl Albert's Hutch Russell delivered a two-run, walk-off single as the Titans rallied with three runs in the seventh inning.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.