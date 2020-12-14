Collinsville wrestling standout Jordan Williams commits to Oklahoma State

Collinsville standout Jordan Williams recently committed to Oklahoma State and one of the nation’s top wrestling programs. Williams, currently in the midst of his junior season, said he was entertaining offers from several other Division I schools.

“It’s very exciting actually to be recruited to one of the best programs,” Williams said. “The other schools on my radar were Arizona State, OU, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Mizzou and North Carolina.”

In two seasons with the Cardinals, Williams has already racked up two state championships. Williams went 47-1 last season en route to the 126-pound state championship in Class 5A.

For Williams, it’s just all about getting better with each passing day.

“I kind of just keep working hard and forget about my past rewards,” Williams said, “because it really doesn’t mean anything the next year.”

Currently, Collinsville has three four-time state champions, but Williams and fellow junior Cameron Steed will attempt to add to the Cardinals’ list over the course of a couple of years. One of those four-time state champions — Gary Wayne Harding — has been one who Williams has looked toward emulating.

“I’ve looked up to some of the wrestlers that have wrestled for Collinsville like Gary Wayne,” Williams said. “He’s one of the best to ever come out of Collinsville, so I look up to him as a role model to becoming one of the best.”

