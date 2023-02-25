OKLAHOMA CITY — Collinsville's streak of five consecutive state wrestling championships ended Saturday night, but the Cardinals had a strong weekend with a second-place finish in the Class 5A tournament that concluded Saturday night at Jim Norick Arena.
The Cardinals, who had won 11 of the last 12 previous titles, just didn’t have the depth this year as in the past.
“What we had here did really well, wrestled hard, wrestled that way all year,” said first-year coach Mike Keim, who took over when longtime coach Wes Harding left for Salina last spring. “Couldn’t be more proud of their effort, but we came up short. Whenever you’re comparing it against what we had in the past, it’s a down year, a rebuilding year, but we brought what we had and they did really well.”
Midwest City Carl Albert won with 96 points, followed by Collinsville with 80.
Collinsville’s finalists were Canon Acklin at 120 pounds, Clay Gates at 126 pounds and Cole Brooks at 144, each of whom have won individual titles in the past. Acklin won again with a 3-0 decision over El Reno's Kyler Kurtz. Brooks also won as he pinned Grove's Deringer Hollenbeck at 3:18. Gates settled for a runner-up finish as he lost a 3-1 decision against Guthrie's Eli Kirk.
“We’re having a good tournament, Carl Albert had a great tournament, though,” Keim said. “We had a pretty good weekend of wrestling. We just didn’t have enough people. We needed one, maybe two more people to help us score some points.”
In addition to those three finalists, two Cardinals placed third — Hudson Henslick at 132 pounds and Blake Gilkey, who defeated Nathan Sutterfield of Carl Albert 8-1 in the 157-pound consolation final.
“It feels great,” Gilkey said after landing on the podium at state for the first time as a senior. “I try to get every win I can for the team. It’s a battle this year for the team scores, so I’m trying to get every one I can and Carl Albert is in first place, so getting a win over them is huge for the team race.”
In 6A boys, Owasso finished seventh as Stillwater edged Edmond North 191-190 for the title. Owasso's Tyler Rich lost to Edmond North's Ricky Thomas, who pulled off the 6-4 sudden victory at 285 pounds.
In the girls tournament, Owasso tied for sixth with Norman North as Union came away with the title. Owasso had two wrestlers reach the finals -- Mak Gregg was pinned by Moore's Shelby Kemp after 3:52 at 135 pounds, and Sidney Milligan lost an 8-0 major decision to Bixby's Millie Azlin at 155.
Photos: Day 1 of the 6A-3A state wrestling tournament in Oklahoma City
State Wrestling Semifinal Round
Owasso's Tyler Rich attempts to turn Sand Springs' Mason Harris during the semifinal round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Semifinal Round
Collinsville's Clay Gates attempts to turn Glenpool's Wyatt Miller during the semifinal round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Semifinal Round
Coweta's Deacon Peterson celebrates after defeating Duncan's Devon Lolar during the semifinal round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Semifinal Round
Coweta's Deacon Peterson celebrates after defeating Duncan's Devon Lolar, not pictured, during the semifinal round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Semifinal Round
Owasso's Tyler Rich attempts to escape from Sand Springs' Mason Harris during the semifinal round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Semifinal Round
Owasso's Tyler Rich ties up with Sand Springs' Mason Harris during the semifinal round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Semifinal Round
Coweta's Deacon Peterso escapes from Duncan's Devon Lolar during the semifinal round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Semifinal Round
Stillwater's AJ Heeg rides Edmond North's Isaac Villalobos during the semifinal round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Semifinal Round
Union's Chanelle Alburg and head coach Gerald Harris hug Pawhuska's Kelcie Avallone after Alburg's win during the semifinal round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Semifinal Round
Lincoln Christian head coach Zach Fullinghim and assistant coach Davey Dolan coach during the semifinal round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Semifinal Round
Collinsville's Clay Gates scrambles with Glenpool's Wyatt Miller during the semifinal round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Semifinal Round
Lincoln Christian head coach Zach Fullinghim and assistant coach Davey Dolan coach during the semifinal round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Semifinal Round
Bixby's Jersey Robb attempts to turn Enid's Carlos Alvarado during the semifinal round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Semifinal Round
Collinsville's Clay Gates scrambles with Glenpool's Wyatt Miller during the semifinal round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Semifinal Round
Bixby's Jersey Robb attempts to turn Enid's Carlos Alvarado during the semifinal round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Semifinal Round
Coweta's Aiyana Perkins hugs head coach Gabe Ellis after her win during the semifinal round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Semifinal Round
Coweta's Toby Shipman pins Claremore's Maddox Jackson during the semifinal round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Semifinal Round
Lincoln Christian's Ty Thrasher rides Marlow's Lawson Knox during the semifinal round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Semifinal Round
Coweta head coach Gabe Ellis coaches his team during the semifinal round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Semifinal Round
Coweta's Aiyana Perkins attempts to take down Sulphur's Daityn Webb during the semifinal round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Semifinal Round
Bixby's Caden Kelley celebrates after defeating Westmoore's Jordan Podest,not pictured, during the semifinal round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
State Wrestling Semifinal Round
Bixby's Caden Kelley celebrates after defeating Westmoore's Jordan Podest,not pictured, during the semifinal round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
State Wrestling Semifinal Round
El Reno's Kyler Kurtz scrambles with Glenpool's Jarrett Hicks during the semifinal round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Semifinal Round
Bixby's Ishmael Guerrero takes down Westmoore's Ethan Day during the semifinal round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Semifinal Round
Inola's Conner Pittser winces in pain while scrambling with Berryhill's Owen Martin during the semifinal round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Semifinal Round
Collinsville's Clay Gates scrambles with Glenpool's Wyatt Miller during the semifinal round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Semifinal Round
Collinsville's Clay Gates scrambles with Glenpool's Wyatt Miller during the semifinal round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Semifinal Round
Bixby's Millie Azlin ties up with Broken Arrow's Sophanie Donaho during the semifinal round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Semifinal Round
Ponca City's Christopher Kiser rides Yukon's Hayden Wright during the semifinal round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Semifinal Round
Lincoln Christian's Ty Thrasher attempts to take down Marlow's Lawson Knox during the semifinal round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Semifinal Round
Catoosa's Gunner Wilson takes down Weatherford's Eli Soto during the semifinal round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Semifinal Round
Bixby's Jadyn Roller turns Stillwater's Abbie Rivero during the semifinal round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Semifinal Round
Inola's Conner Pittser scrambles with Berryhill's Owen Martin during the semifinal round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Semifinal Round
Collinsville's Clay Gates scrambles with Glenpool's Wyatt Miller during the semifinal round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Semifinal Round
Stillwater head coach Ethan Kyle coaches his team during the semifinal round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Semifinal Round
Bixby's Jadyn Roller turns Stillwater's Abbie Rivero during the semifinal round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Semifinal Round
Edmond North's Brayden Lucas hangs his head while Stillwater's LaDarion Lockett puts his ankle band in the middle of the circle during the semifinal round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Semifinal Round
Sand Springs' Mitchell Smith ties up with Stillwater's Kael Voinovich during the semifinal round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Semifinal Round
Bixby's Millie Azlin pins Broken Arrow's Sophanie Donaho during the semifinal round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Semifinal Round
Bixby's Caden Kelley celebrates after defeating Westmoore's Jordan Podest,not pictured, during the semifinal round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Semifinal Round
Tahlequah's Jayden Moore yells in celebration after pinning Newcastle's Blake Johnson, not pictured, during the semifinal round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Semifinal Round
Skiatook's Josey Jernegan scrambles with Herritage Hall's Davis Park during the semifinal round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Semifinal Round
Stillwater's LaDarion Lockett attempts to pin Edmond North's Brayden Lucas during the semifinal round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Semifinal Round
Coweta's Aiyana Perkins attempts to take down Sulphur's Daityn Webb during the semifinal round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Consolation Round
Broken Arrow's Andrew Lollis attempts to turn Choctaw's Zacary O`Hagan during the consolation round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Consolation Round
Bixby's Grace Thompson scrambles with Broken Arrow's Cicily Wadsworth during the consolation round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Consolation Round
George Johnson takes a moment with his daughter, Ashly, before her semifinal match during the first day of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
030123-ssl-sportsrdp-p3
Union’s Michael Foster and Sand Springs’ Ethan White scramble during the consolation round of the 6A state wrestling tournament.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Consolation Round
Union's Michael Foster yells in celebration after defeating Sand Springs' Ethan White, not pictured, during the consolation round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Consolation Round
Piedmont's Kolten Luschen throws Sand Springs' Jaxon Trotter during the consolation round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Consolation Round
Broken Arrow's Andrew Lollis lifts Choctaw's Zacary O`Hagan during the consolation round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Consolation Round
Union's Michael Foster and Sand Springs' Ethan White scramble during the consolation round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Opening round
Claremore's Cooper Zickefoose attempts to take down Guthrie's Braden Hall during the opening round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Opening round
Grove's Deringer Hollenbeck pins Del City's Jo`Quan Howard during the opening round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Opening round
Coweta's Brock Roberts takes down Edison's Jayden Alexander during the opening round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Opening round
Sand Springs' Mason Harris attempts to turn Norman North's Logan Richard during the opening round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Opening round
Bristow's Haydan Yocham ties up with Blackwell's Jason Osgood during the opening round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Opening round
Sand Springs' Mason Harris takes down Norman North's Logan Richard during the opening round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Opening round
Perry's Kaleb Owen turns Salina's Jyce Glass during the opening round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Opening round
Sapulpa's Cooper Thomas scrambles with Guthrie's Wesley Silvis during the opening round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Opening round
Stillwater's Cameron Johnson attempts to escape from Piedmont's Jesse Knapp during the opening round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Opening round
Ponca City's Gabriel Roland relaxes after his win over Moore's Jaylen Pounds, not pictured, during the opening round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Opening round
Broken Arrow's Sophanie Donaho pins Lexington's Izzy Pack during the opening round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Opening round
Guthrie's Nic Herendeen attempts to takedown Coweta's Deacon Peterson during the opening round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Opening round
Union's Terrilan Banner celebrates after pinning Edmond North's Alex Ray during the opening round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Opening round
Salina head coach Wes Harding coaches during the opening round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Opening round
Cascia Hall's Luke Eschenheimer rides Sallisaw's Caden Pollard during the opening round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Opening round
Wagoner's Kale Charboneau rides Tecumseh's Hunter Hadsall during the opening round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Opening round
Salina head coach Wes Harding coaches during the opening round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Opening round
East Central's Creshawn Mayberry celebrates after his overtime win over Elgin's Shay Spencer, not pictured, during the opening round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Opening round
Elgin's Colyn Donnelly scrambles with Coweta's Abraham Fudeyev during the opening round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Opening round
Bixby's Jace Roller attempts to throw Southmoore's Hayze Ivey during the opening round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Opening round
Sand Springs' Mason Harris attempts to turn Norman North's Logan Richard during the opening round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Opening round
Cascia Hall's Luke Eschenheimer scrambles with Sallisaw's Caden Pollard during the opening round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Opening round
East Central's Creshawn Mayberry ties up with Elgin's Shay Spencer during the opening round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Opening round
East Central's Creshawn Mayberry scrambles away from Elgin's Shay Spencer during the opening round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Opening round
Claremore's Cooper Zickefoose reacts after loosing to Guthrie's Braden Hall, not pictured, during the opening round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Opening round
Clinton's Marcus Wilson takes down Catoosa's Aiven Robbins during the opening round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Opening round
Wagoner's Witt Edwards scrambles with McLoud's Zak Osborn during the opening round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
State Wrestling Opening round
Will Rogers' Kevin Acevedo-Perez attempts to take down Duncan's Devon Lolar during the opening round of the OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
