OKLAHOMA CITY — Collinsville's streak of five consecutive state wrestling championships ended Saturday night, but the Cardinals had a strong weekend with a second-place finish in the Class 5A tournament that concluded Saturday night at Jim Norick Arena.

The Cardinals, who had won 11 of the last 12 previous titles, just didn’t have the depth this year as in the past.

“What we had here did really well, wrestled hard, wrestled that way all year,” said first-year coach Mike Keim, who took over when longtime coach Wes Harding left for Salina last spring. “Couldn’t be more proud of their effort, but we came up short. Whenever you’re comparing it against what we had in the past, it’s a down year, a rebuilding year, but we brought what we had and they did really well.”

Midwest City Carl Albert won with 96 points, followed by Collinsville with 80.

Collinsville’s finalists were Canon Acklin at 120 pounds, Clay Gates at 126 pounds and Cole Brooks at 144, each of whom have won individual titles in the past. Acklin won again with a 3-0 decision over El Reno's Kyler Kurtz. Brooks also won as he pinned Grove's Deringer Hollenbeck at 3:18. Gates settled for a runner-up finish as he lost a 3-1 decision against Guthrie's Eli Kirk.

“We’re having a good tournament, Carl Albert had a great tournament, though,” Keim said. “We had a pretty good weekend of wrestling. We just didn’t have enough people. We needed one, maybe two more people to help us score some points.”

In addition to those three finalists, two Cardinals placed third — Hudson Henslick at 132 pounds and Blake Gilkey, who defeated Nathan Sutterfield of Carl Albert 8-1 in the 157-pound consolation final.

“It feels great,” Gilkey said after landing on the podium at state for the first time as a senior. “I try to get every win I can for the team. It’s a battle this year for the team scores, so I’m trying to get every one I can and Carl Albert is in first place, so getting a win over them is huge for the team race.”

In 6A boys, Owasso finished seventh as Stillwater edged Edmond North 191-190 for the title. Owasso's Tyler Rich lost to Edmond North's Ricky Thomas, who pulled off the 6-4 sudden victory at 285 pounds.

In the girls tournament, Owasso tied for sixth with Norman North as Union came away with the title. Owasso had two wrestlers reach the finals -- Mak Gregg was pinned by Moore's Shelby Kemp after 3:52 at 135 pounds, and Sidney Milligan lost an 8-0 major decision to Bixby's Millie Azlin at 155.

Photos: Day 1 of the 6A-3A state wrestling tournament in Oklahoma City