Collinsville wins opener, rises to No. 1 in Class 5A

Collinsville has moved up to No. 1 in the Tulsa World's Class 5A football rankings after a 54-22 victory Friday night in a season opener at Oologah.

Andrew Carney led the way for the Cardinals with 118 yards rushing and 157 yards passing as he accounted for four touchdowns. In the end, the Cardinals posted 584 yards of offense, compared to Oologah’s 349.

“Really super proud of our effort vs a tough, scrappy Oologah team,” Collinsville coach Kevin Jones said. “It’s really exciting to see how many plays we made in spite of the many mistakes we made.”

For Carney, he had touchdown runs of 8 and 16 yards, and it was his 16-yarder that gave the Cardinals a 27-0 lead late in the second quarter. Carney also had TD passes of 71 yards and 12 yards -- both to Oscar Hammond.

Brayden and Blake Gilkey combined ro rush for 118 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Hammond hauled in three catches for 87 yards and two scores.

“We have a chance to be really good,” Jones said. “We’re not there yet, but we have a really high ceiling. That’s incredibly exciting.”

Up next for Collinsville is a home date against Highway 20 rival Skiatook on Friday.