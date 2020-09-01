 Skip to main content
Collinsville softball: Cardinals blank Catoosa for third-straight win

Collinsville softball: Cardinals blank Catoosa for third-straight win

Collisnville softball

Collinsville shortstop Alissa Jones tags out a Catoosa runner during a game Tuesday evening. SHAWN HEIN/Owasso Reporter

COLLINSVILLE – The Cardinals young fast pitch roster may have started to figure out some things over the past couple of days.

Collinsville used a dominant effort both at the plate and in the field on its way to a 7-0 victory over Catoosa in a non-district contest on Tuesday evening (see PHOTOS). The Cardinals shutout came on the heels of consecutive run-rule victories over Tulsa Hale on Monday. Collinsville came into the week with just five wins in its first 14 games on the season.

Shortstop Alissa Jones led Collinsville at the plate with a 3-for-4 performance with two runs scored. Cambrie Schlomann and Brie Smith each went 2-for-4 as the Cardinals tallied nine hits overall.

Addy Ewing was dominant in the circle as she held Catoosa to three hits and struck out three.

Collinsville is scheduled to return to District 5A-3 play Thursday at Edison.

