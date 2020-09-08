Collinsville softball: Cardinal bats go silent against Catoosa

CATOOSA – Collinsville fast pitch was unable to find its offensive groove Tuesday evening in a non-district road contest.

The first nine Cardinals were retired in order as they were held to four hits in a 3-2 loss to Catoosa. The defeat snapped a four-game win streak for Collinsville (10-10).

The host Indians took a 3-0 lead before the Cardinals got on the board. Jessica Miller singled to lead off the fourth and later scored. Addy Ewing singled to begin the seventh and courtesy runner Rowdy Ragsdale came around to cut the deficit to one run but Collinsville could not complete the comeback.

Collinsville returns to action Thursday at Claremore.

