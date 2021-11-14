Collinsville routs Shawnee in playoff opener

COLLINSVILLE -- Top-ranked Collinsville made quick work of Shawnee in the Class 5A playoffs' opening round last Friday.

Brayden Gilkey had 11 carries for 185 yards and four touchdowns to lead Collinsville past Shawnee 60-14 at Sallee Field.

With the win, the Cardinals (11-0) will remain at home and host No. 7 Bishop McGuinness (7-4) in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Cardinals dominated Shawnee from the beginning, and Gilkey got the scoring started with a 65-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Collinsville struck again on Oscar Hammond’s punt return for a touchdown, and Collinsville led 14-0 less than three minutes into the game.

After Shawnee pulled to within 14-7, Collinsville answered on Andrew Carney’s 25-yard TD pass to Zach Stein, and the Cardinals led 21-7 at the end of the first period.

The Cardinals’ next score was on a Carney pass to Hammond, and Hammond followed that with an interception that led to another Gilkey rushing TD.

Right before halftime, Shawnee failed to convert on an onside kick and the Cardinals made the Wolves pay with another Carney-to-Hammond touchdown pass. Collinsville led 41-14 at halftime.

Gilkey added two more touchdown runs in the third quarter and Jack Keith added a TD.