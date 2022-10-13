Collinsville rolls to dominant win over Rogers

It was clear that it was going to be Collinsville’s night when a mistake was turned into an amazing score near the start of the game.

A highlight-reel two-point conversion typified the game for No. 5 Collinsville in its dominating 50-14 win over Rogers Thursday night at Rogers in District 5A-4 play.

Collinsville (7-0, 4-0) opened up the scoring on a 8-yard touchdown run by running back Blake Gilkey on its first possession of the game with 7:13 remaining in the first quarter, capping a 44-yard-drive.

But holder Hudson Henslick was not able to hold onto the ensuing snap. So Henslick took off running sideways to his left, and somewhat backwards. About to be tackled, Henslick then heaved a desperation toss into the end zone, where it was caught by a leaping Jesse Lawson for the two-point conversion, giving the Cardinals an early 8-0 lead.

“We work on what we call fire. Its when we get a bad snap, or we drop a snap, and we roll out the direction the ball takes us, and our holder tries to either run it in or throw it to one of our two eligible receivers to that side,” said Collinsville coach Kevin Jones.

“Hudson is left-handed, and we rolled out to the left, so that helped out tremendously. And he just threw the ball up high and let Jesse go up and get it.”

Collinsville racked up 281 yards of offense in the first half and led 29-0 at halftime.

Quarterback Kaden Rush completed 9-of-16 passes for 166 yards in the half, finishing 12-of-20 for 253 yards.

Henslick had a terrific game outside of that two-point conversion, catching five passes for 92 yards to go with a 22-yard interception return for a touchdown on defense.

“Those two guys are two of our dawgs, they’re two of our ballers,” Jones said of Henslick and Rush. “We underthrew some balls, and our receivers had to come back and make some contested catches, and they did.”

But it was defense where Collinsville really excelled. The Cardinals’ defense held Rogers 4-3, 1-3) to 9 yards rushing on 16 carries in the first half, while allowing no completions on six attempts in the half.

“Our kids just came out and were hungry tonight,” Jones said. “Defensively, executed tonight maybe better than we have all season. Just really proud of our effort.”

The Cardinals scored on their second possession as well, when Jack Keith scored on a 14-yard run with 3:54 left in the first quarter to increase the lead to 15-0.

Two second-quarter scores extended the Collinsville lead to 29-0 at halftime. Keith scored again, this time bulling his way over from 8 yards away with 6:25 left in the second quarter. Gilkey also scored on another run, this time from a yard away with 2:40 left in the half.

Gilkey’s second score was set up by a 24-yard reception from Rush down to the 1-yard-line where Gilkey made most of the yards running.

The second half started off much like the first, where Gilkey scored on a 16-yard run, almost untouched, and Collinsville was up 36-0 with 8:34 left in the third quarter.

Running back Isaac Arce for the Ropers finally got untracked in the second half after rushing for only 3 yards on eight carries in the first half. He finished with 136 yards on 26 carries, showing some outstanding moves running by and jumping over defenders.

COLLINSVILLE 50, ROGERS 14

Collinsville 15 14 21 0 — 50

Rogers 0 0 7 7 — 14

C—Gilkey 8 run (Henslick pass to Lawson) 7:13

C—Keith 14 run (McMath kick) 3:54

C—Keith 8 run (McMath kick) 6:25

C—Gilkey 1 run (McMath kick) 2:40

C—Gilkey 16 run ( McMath kick) 8:34

C—Henslick 22 Int return (McMath kick) 6:52

R—Arce 54 run (Maravilla kick) 4:12

C—Rigby 2 run (McMath kick) 3:15

R—Arce 3 run (Maravilla kick) 5:23

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs—C—24, R 11. Rushes-Yards—C 35-195, R 35-135. Comp-Att-Int—C—12-20-1, R 4-15-1. Passing Yards—C 253, R 55. Fumbles-Lost—C 0-0, R 4-1. Penalty Yards—C 7-55, R 7-45. Total Yards—C 448, R 190. Punts-Avg.—C 1-27, R 7-29.1.