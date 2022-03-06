Collinsville reaches Class 5A state basketball tournament with historic area title

When Collinsville last appeared in the Class 5A boys basketball state tournament in 2019, current top scorer Jacob Scyrkels was a freshman and watched from the stands.

"I thought about how I wanted to get there and have that experience," Scyrkels said.

Scyrkels, the Tulsa World's Mr. Inside winner, and his teammates have lifted the Cardinals, ranked No. 2 in 5A East, back to the state tournament. This will only be the Cardinals' fourth overall state tournament and second since 1976. Collinsville (22-3) will meet defending state champion Midwest City Carl Albert (20-4), No. 2 in the West, in the quarterfinal opener at 2 p.m. Thursday at Noble High School.

For the first time since the '76 state runner-up team, Collinsville is an area champion after defeating McGuinness 61-46 on Friday night at Cleveland. Cooper McDowell had 17 points for the Cardinals, followed by Cameron Himebaugh with 14 off the bench and Scyrkels with 11 points.

Collinsville coach Todd Anderson also noted key contributions from point-guard Chayse Schlomann and Oscar Hammond.

"Chayse did a good controlling the game and Oscar did a heck of a job defending their top scorer (Graham Tawwater)," Anderson said.

"There was a lot of excitement celebrating after the game with the players spraying each other with water in the locker room."

McGuinness jumped to a 20-10 lead before Collinsville answered with a 24-4 run and was in command for the rest of the game.

The Cardinals have made a big turnaround after going 6-11 last year.

Collinsville won three playoff games in five days. The Cardinals opened the week with a 55-41 victory over Sapulpa and then defeated Claremore 52-45 after trailing with three minutes left before Brad Meacham's go-ahead trey and McDowell's key basket with 1:30 remaining. McDowell also scored 17 in that win.

"I liked the way we handled adversity all week," Anderson said. "That was a tough game against Claremore. We've had different guys step up all year."

Collinsville's boys basketball success follows the Cardinals' football and wrestling state championships.

"I like the way all the athletes and kids support each other by going to each other's games," Anderson said. "It is a really special year."

Collinsville is looking for its first state tournament win since the '76 team reached the title game.

Collinsville's girls team ended with a 12-13 record after a 49-45 loss to Rogers in an area tournament opener at Owasso. The Ropers saw a 15-point third-quarter lead shrink to just two with four minutes remaining, but a late five-point flurry was enough to keep Rogers’ postseason hopes alive.

Rogers led 37-32 midway through the third quarter, but Collinsville crept to within 42-40 on a pair of free throws by Abby Stamper with 4:25 left. But baskets by Brianna Gist and Sanaiyah Morrison plus a Raegan McQuarters free throw gave the Ropers a 47-40 advantage with 48 seconds left.

Brie Smith topped the Cardinals with 15 points while Segen Henley contributed eight points, all in the second half.

Rams fall in area openers

Owasso's boys and girls basketball teams were eliminated in 6A area tournament openers

The Rams, after losing to visiting Broken Arrow 57-47 in a regional final Wednesday, fell 66-64 to Edmond Santa Fe on Friday at Cleveland. Owasso, the Frontier Valley Conference co-champions, finished 18-8.

The Lady Rams finished 11-15 after being eliminated with a 48-43 loss to Putnam North on Thursday at Cleveland.

Owasso (11-15) led 36-35 at the end of the third quarter, but fell behind by four with three minutes left. After Makenna Yokley pulled her team within one on a 3-point play, the Panthers (13-11) sealed the victory at the free-throw line. Laila Hamilton paced Owasso with 19 points.

Eagles eliminated

Rejoice Christian's boys team ended at 12-14 with a 42-41 loss against Vinita in a 3A area tournament opener Thursday at Verdigris. Rejoice's girls team finished at 9-14 after 45-42 loss to Millwood in a regional game Feb. 28 at Checotah.

Kelly Hines, Tulsa World, and Duane DaPron, for the Tulsa World contributed to this story.

