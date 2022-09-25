Collinsville pulls away to win district opener over Pryor, 42-14

COLLINSVILLE — Collinsville will carry a 4-0 record into its football game Friday night against Bishop Kelley (1-3) at Sallee Field.

The fifth-ranked Cardinals, who have an 18-game winning streak dating back to last year, opened 5A-4 district play with a 42-14 homecoming victory over Pryor last Friday night.

Hudson Henslick finished with 128 receiving yards on eight catches and had a pair of touchdown grabs for the Cardinals.

The biggest moment came on the final play of the third quarter when Kaden Rush connected with Henslick on a 48-yard scoring strike to make it 21-6.

That touchdown came after the Cardinals were called for two penalties, resulting in a pair of untimed downs.

"We had great protection on that play," said Collinsville head coach Kevin Jones. "We didn't always have that tonight, but we did there. Kaden stepped back and delivered and Hudson did the rest."

Rush connected with Henslick again, this time on a 22-yard touchdown strike at the 8:09 mark of the fourth period.

Julian Espinoza tried to keep the Tigers (0-4) close when he raced up the middle for a 59-yard touchdown run with 6:15 left in the fourth quarter. But Blake Gilkey answered for Collinsville, courtesy of a 15-yard touchdown run with 2:22 remaining to play.

Pryor moved back down the field on its next possession, but the drive ended when Will Funk got his second interception of the game at his own 1-yard line with a minute left.

Rush had one more thrill for the home crowd though, when he burst up the gut for a 99-yard scoring run with 47 seconds to play.

"I have to give credit to my running back Jack Keith for that," Rush said. "He came in and moved everyone in the pile about 10 yards down field. I also have to credit my strength coach (Hunter Haralson) for having me prepared."

Collinsville opened the scoring, courtesy of a 4-yard keeper from Rush with 2:23 remaining in the first quarter.

The Cardinals were able to extend their advantage to 14-0 after Gilkey scored on a 5-yard run with 5:16 left in the second period.

Pryor got on the board at the 4:34 mark of the third quarter on a crazy play. Espinoza fumbled the ball but it bounced right back to him in stride and he wound up scoring on an 18-yard run.

Collinsville was able to withstand that score and started to pull away thanks to the Rush to Henslick touchdown during the sequence late in the third period.

"I thought our defense bent a little bit but didn't break too much," Jones said. "We have so much youth out there that it's just incredible. We got the win though and that's the most important thing, no question."

COLLINSVILLE 42, PRYOR 14

Pryor;0;0;6;8;—;14

Collinsville;7;7;7;21;—;42

COL — Kaden Rush 4 run (Justice McMath kick)

COL — Blake Gilkey 5 run (McMath kick)

PRY — Julian Espinoza 18 run (run failed)

COL — Hudson Henslick 48 pass from Rush (McMath kick)

COL — Henslick 22 pass from Rush (McMath kick)

PRY — Espinoza 59 run (Kendrick Propst pass from Brody Ward)

COL — Gilkey 15 run (McMath kick)

COL — Rush 99 run (McMath kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs: PRY 11, COL 14. Rushes-Yards: PRY 32-102, COL 34-236. Comp-Att-Int: PRY 8-18-3, COL 10-16-1. Passing Yards: PRY 109, COL 133. Fumbles-Lost: PRY 2-0, COL 1-1. Penalty Yards: PRY 5-45, COL 8-69. Records: PRY 0-4, 0-1, COL 4-0, 1-0. Total Yards: PRY 211, COL 369. Punts-Avg.: PRY 4-27.7, COL 3-33.7.